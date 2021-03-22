CanSino Biologics : INSIDE INFORMATION NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION'S APPROVAL OF CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION FOR RECOMBINANT COVID-19 VACCINE (ADENOVIRUS TYPE 5 VECTOR) FOR INHALATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CanSino Biologics Inc.

ੰҎፕ͛يٰ΅ʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6185)

INSIDE INFORMATION

NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION'S APPROVAL OF CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION FOR RECOMBINANT COVID-19 VACCINE

(ADENOVIRUS TYPE 5 VECTOR) FOR INHALATION

This announcement is made by CanSino Biologics Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company is pleased to announce that, on March 22, 2021, the clinical trial application for the Recombinant COVID-19 Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) for inhalation, jointly developed by the Company and Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, Academy of Military Medical Sciences, has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration.

Cautionary Statement required by Rule 18A.05 of the Listing Rules: The safety and efficacy of the Recombinant COVID-19 Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) for inhalation is subject to confirmation by clinical trials and we cannot guarantee that we will ultimately develop or market the Recombinant COVID-19 Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) for inhalation successfully. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board CanSino Biologics Inc.

Xuefeng YU Chairman

Hong Kong, March 23, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Dr. Xuefeng YU, Dr. Shou Bai CHAO, Dr. Tao ZHU and Dr. Dongxu QIU as executive directors, Mr. Qiang XU, Mr. Liang LIN, Ms. Nisa Bernice Wing-Yu LEUNG and Mr. Zhi XIAO as non-executive directors, and Mr. Shiu Kwan Danny WAI, Ms. Zhu XIN, Mr. Shuifa GUI and Mr. Jianzhong LIU as independent non-executive directors.