CanSino Biologics Inc.

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
CanSino Biologics : INSIDE INFORMATION RECOMBINANT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VACCINE (ADENOVIRUS TYPE 5 VECTOR) APPROVED FOR EMERGENCY USE IN CHILE

04/08/2021 | 12:02am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CanSino Biologics Inc.

康 希 諾 生 物 股 份 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6185)

INSIDE INFORMATION

RECOMBINANT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VACCINE (ADENOVIRUS TYPE 5 VECTOR) APPROVED FOR EMERGENCY USE IN CHILE

This announcement is made by CanSino Biologics Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company is pleased to announce that the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) (trade name: Convidecia™) has been granted emergency use authorization by the Instituto de Salud Pública de Chile (ISP).

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

CanSino Biologics Inc.

Xuefeng YU

Chairman

Hong Kong, April 8, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Dr. Xuefeng YU, Dr. Shou Bai CHAO, Dr. Tao ZHU and Dr. Dongxu QIU as executive directors, Mr. Qiang XU, Mr. Liang LIN, Ms. Nisa Bernice Wing-Yu LEUNG and Mr. Zhi XIAO as non-executive directors, and Mr. Shiu Kwan Danny WAI, Ms. Zhu XIN, Mr. Shuifa GUI and Mr. Jianzhong LIU as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Cansino Biologics Inc. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 04:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
