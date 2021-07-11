Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CanSino Biologics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CanSino Biologics : Mexico to see net revenue gain from corporate tax revamp, finance minister says

07/11/2021 | 11:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VENICE, July 11 - Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera told Reuters that the global deal to revamp taxation of multinational companies should easily win approval from Mexico's Congress because it will expand the country's revenue base, but consideration will likely wait until September 2022.

Herrera said in an interview on the sidelines of this weekend's G20 finance leaders meeting in Venice, Italy that the OECD tax deal was a "no brainer" for Mexico.

The deal, which establishes a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% and allows the largest multinational firms to be taxed in countries where they sell products and services, was formally endorsed by the G20 ministers on Saturday.

"I think for us, this is something that should go smoothly, because it's going to be a net inflow of taxes," Herrera said of legislative approval. "And these are taxes related to economic activity that happen in the country. But currently, because of profit shifting, our base suffers."

A final agreement on the global minimum tax is expected in October, which would miss by a month Mexico's annual amendments to its tax laws. This means that Mexico's Congress would likely ratify it in September 2022, Herrera said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that final details of the reallocation of taxing rights for large companies, including technology giants such as Google, Facebook and Amazon.com, could take longer to complete than the global minimum tax, possibly by the spring of 2022.

If not delayed further, the reallocation portion could still meet a September 2022 timeframe for Mexico.

G20 finance leaders discussed ways to increase access to vaccines but announced no major new commitments in Venice. . They also expressed concern about the spread of new COVID-19 variants dealing a setback to broad economic recovery.

Herrera said that there may need to be a new multilateral option for developing countries to receive more vaccines besides the COVAX vaccine fair distribution scheme co-led by the World Health Organization, which he called a disappointment.

Out of 254 million vaccine doses procured by Mexico, more than enough to vaccinate Mexico's 126 million population, the largest share was through COVAX. Herrera had high hopes for a smooth delivery, but until a month ago, "the vast majority of the vaccines received were non-COVAX," he said, adding that these came directly coming directly from AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, CanSino, Sputnik and Johnson & Johnson.

"COVAX is a great idea, but it has been poorly implemented," he added.

Herrera, who is soon leaving Mexico's Finance Ministry to become the country's central bank chief, also told Reuters that he believes inflation is under control in Mexico without lasting price increases.

"Most of the information makes us think that at least right now, some of the optics we are seeing are temporary, or related to the pandemic," he said referring to supply bottlenecks and shifts in demand that has driven up prices for specific goods such as laptop computers.

"We need to watch it, but we are reasonably optimistic that most of the movements in prices are going to be temporary." (Reporting by David Lawder)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.69% 8648 Delayed Quote.18.08%
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. -1.21% 327.2 End-of-day quote.85.38%
All news about CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
11:29aCANSINO BIOLOGICS  : Mexico to see net revenue gain from corporate tax revamp, f..
RE
06/29CANSINO BIOLOGICS  : Brazil Drops Emergency-Use Request For CanSino's COVID-19 V..
MT
06/23CANSINO BIOLOGICS  : CanSinoBIO Announces Approval for Its Group A and Group C M..
PU
06/23CanSino Biologics Inc. Announces New Drug Application Approval for Mcv2 Grant..
CI
06/15CANSINO BIOLOGICS  : Brazil to buy single-shot Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
RE
06/15JOHNSON & JOHNSON  : COVID-19 Vaccine Wins Emergency Use Approval In Malaysia
MT
06/09China to study using CanSinoBIO COVID shots as a booster
RE
06/01WHO approves Sinovac COVID shot in second Chinese milestone
RE
05/31Sinopharm's Wuhan affiliate boosts COVID-19 shot annual capacity to 1 billion..
RE
05/28Cansino Biologics Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 951 M 2 925 M 2 925 M
Net income 2021 5 447 M 841 M 841 M
Net cash 2021 9 260 M 1 429 M 1 429 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,84x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 81 385 M 12 560 M 12 562 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 726
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Duration : Period :
CanSino Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 272,93 CNY
Average target price 344,90 CNY
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Jing Wang Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Jun Qiang Li Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.85.38%20 671
CSL LIMITED-2.72%98 617
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.30.74%77 747
BIOGEN INC.50.72%52 383
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.3.75%49 830
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.18.34%44 549