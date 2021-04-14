Log in
CanSino Biologics : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

04/14/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CanSino Biologics Inc.

康希諾生物股份公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6185)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by CanSino Biologics Inc. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The Company has noticed certain media reports related to reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving AstraZeneca (AZ) COVID-19 vaccine and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine.

The Company hereby provides the shareholders and potential investors of the Company with the following information:

  1. The vector of the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector)(the "Ad5-nCoV") is Adenovirus Type 5 Vector, one of the commonly infective human adenovirus types, which is different from ChAdOx1 and Adenovirus Type 26 Vector, the respective vector of AZ COVID-19 vaccine and J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
  2. As at the date of this announcement, no blood clot related serious adverse events have been reported in around one million vaccinations of Ad5-nCoV.
  3. The Company will closely monitor the situation and make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate in this regards in accordance with the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By Order of the Board

CanSino Biologics Inc.

Xuefeng YU

Chairman

Hong Kong, April 14, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Dr. Xuefeng YU, Dr. Shou Bai CHAO, Dr. Tao ZHU and Dr. Dongxu QIU as executive directors, Mr. Qiang XU, Mr. Liang LIN, Ms. Nisa Bernice Wing-Yu LEUNG and Mr. Zhi XIAO as non-executive directors, and Mr. Shiu Kwan Danny WAI, Ms. Zhu XIN, Mr. Shuifa GUI and Mr. Jianzhong LIU as independent non-executive directors.

