China CanSinoBIO's COVID-19 vaccine trials recruit over 20,000 people

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc
has recruited over 20,000 participants for late-stage
human trials overseas for its coronavirus vaccine, a health
official said on Monday.
The candidate, known as Ad5-nCoV or Convidecia, which
CanSinoBIO is jointly developing with a research institute
backed by the Chinese military, is among the five vaccines China
has moved into Phase 3 clinical trials to test their efficacy.
"As for now, the number of recruited participants has
exceeded 20,000 people, and the progress is relatively fast,"
said Zheng Zhongwei, an official at China's National Health
Commission, told a press conference.
Phase 3 trials for CanSinoBIO's candidate, which are planned
to involve 40,000 participants in total, have begun enrolling
participants in Pakistan, Russia, Mexico and Chile, the latest
clinical trial registration data showed. https://bit.ly/3mHzt8R
The candidate also has trials lined up in Argentina, and has
secured a supply deal with Mexico.
The one-dose vaccine had been given to about 40,000-50,000
people in emergency use since it obtained approval to be used in
military personnel in June, CanSinoBIO Chief Executive Yu
Xuefeng said in an industrial event on Nov. 28.
A vaccine developed by Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences
could start Phase 3 clinical trial soon, Zheng said on Monday,
without specifying where it will be tested.
