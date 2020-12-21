Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CanSino Biologics Inc.

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 12/18
173.8 HKD   +1.11%
08:21aChina CanSinoBIO's COVID-19 vaccine trials recruit over 20,000 people
RE
12/18China says will vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring
RE
12/18Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China CanSinoBIO's COVID-19 vaccine trials recruit over 20,000 people

12/21/2020 | 08:21am EST
BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc has recruited over 20,000 participants for late-stage human trials overseas for its coronavirus vaccine, a health official said on Monday.

The candidate, known as Ad5-nCoV or Convidecia, which CanSinoBIO is jointly developing with a research institute backed by the Chinese military, is among the five vaccines China has moved into Phase 3 clinical trials to test their efficacy.

"As for now, the number of recruited participants has exceeded 20,000 people, and the progress is relatively fast," said Zheng Zhongwei, an official at China's National Health Commission, told a press conference.

Phase 3 trials for CanSinoBIO's candidate, which are planned to involve 40,000 participants in total, have begun enrolling participants in Pakistan, Russia, Mexico and Chile, the latest clinical trial registration data showed. https://bit.ly/3mHzt8R

The candidate also has trials lined up in Argentina, and has secured a supply deal with Mexico.

The one-dose vaccine had been given to about 40,000-50,000 people in emergency use since it obtained approval to be used in military personnel in June, CanSinoBIO Chief Executive Yu Xuefeng said in an industrial event on Nov. 28.

A vaccine developed by Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences could start Phase 3 clinical trial soon, Zheng said on Monday, without specifying where it will be tested. (Reporting Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. 1.11% 173.8 End-of-day quote.194.83%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.13% 101.2157 Delayed Quote.51.13%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.58% 83.14 Delayed Quote.38.24%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.96% 75.3529 Delayed Quote.18.13%
Financials
Sales 2020 113 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net income 2020 -6,87 M -1,05 M -1,05 M
Net cash 2020 2 901 M 443 M 443 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5 830x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 66 554 M 10 184 M 10 155 M
EV / Sales 2020 564x
EV / Sales 2021 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Duration : Period :
CanSino Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 167,89 CNY
Last Close Price 146,51 CNY
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shou Bai Chao COO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Jing Wang Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.194.83%10 184
CSL LIMITED4.79%100 037
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.85.22%48 311
BIOGEN INC.-15.88%38 412
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.199.03%36 347
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.44.96%34 304
