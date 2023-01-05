Advanced search
    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
03:08 2023-01-05 am EST
68.90 HKD   +2.68%
China's CanSino: 'positive' interim data on COVID mRNA vaccine booster trial

01/05/2023 | 09:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc in Tianjin

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc reported on Thursday "positive" interim data on its experimental COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine in a mid-stage clinical trial.

The clinical study was to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity for adults aged 18 years and above, the pharmaceutical firm said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The vaccine, called CS-2034, was tested as a booster on people who had received three doses of an inactivated vaccine, it said. Such vaccines, like those made by Sinopharm and SinoVac, are the type used in China.

China has nine domestically-developed COVID vaccines approved for use, but none are based on the messenger RNA technology used in the shots developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The Chinese shots have also not been updated to target the highly infectious Omicron variant.

CanSino obtained approval to start the clinical trial on mRNA vaccine in April.

(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Josephine Mason and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -1.51% 144.1 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. 2.68% 68.9 Delayed Quote.0.52%
MODERNA, INC. -2.04% 172.53 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
PFIZER, INC. -1.30% 49.37 Delayed Quote.0.04%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD. -0.49% 20.5 Delayed Quote.3.83%
