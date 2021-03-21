China steps up COVID-19 vaccination, considers differentiated visa policies

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China had administered 74.96
million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, health
commission spokesman Mi Feng said at a news briefing on Sunday.
That compared with about 65 million doses administered as of
March 14, or an additional 10 million vaccinations in less in a
week, as the country accelerates its inoculation drive with the
aim to inoculate 40% of its 1.4 billion population by the middle
of the year.
Over 70 million doses of Sinovac Biotech's shot have
been administered globally so far, a company spokesman said
during the news conference on Sunday. He did not say how many of
those had been administered in China.
Beijing is also considering implementing differentiated
policies for visa issuance, flights and controls on the numbers
of people arriving in China based on vaccination progress and
the COVID-19 situations in the countries of origin.
"We do not exempt vaccinated people from testing and
isolation measures for the time being," said Feng Zijian, vice
director of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention
during the news conference.
However, he said China will pay attention to international
progress in "vaccine passport" development and could adjust
virus curbing measures after the domestic population reaches a
high level of immunisation.
China's full-year vaccine production can fully meet the
needs of entire country, said Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology official Mao Junfeng.
He said the supply of materials for vaccine production,
including glass vials and syringes, is "relatively stable".
China has approved four locally developed vaccines for
general public use from Sinovac, CanSino Biologics
and two units of China National
Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).
A fifth vaccine developed by the Institute of Microbiology
of Chinese Academy of Sciences (IMCAS) was also approved for
emergency use last week.
(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by William
Mallard and Sam Holmes)