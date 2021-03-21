Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CanSino Biologics Inc.    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
China steps up COVID-19 vaccination, considers differentiated visa policies

03/21/2021 | 05:33am EDT
BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China had administered 74.96 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, health commission spokesman Mi Feng said at a news briefing on Sunday.

That compared with about 65 million doses administered as of March 14, or an additional 10 million vaccinations in less in a week, as the country accelerates its inoculation drive with the aim to inoculate 40% of its 1.4 billion population by the middle of the year.

Over 70 million doses of Sinovac Biotech's shot have been administered globally so far, a company spokesman said during the news conference on Sunday. He did not say how many of those had been administered in China.

Beijing is also considering implementing differentiated policies for visa issuance, flights and controls on the numbers of people arriving in China based on vaccination progress and the COVID-19 situations in the countries of origin.

"We do not exempt vaccinated people from testing and isolation measures for the time being," said Feng Zijian, vice director of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention during the news conference.

However, he said China will pay attention to international progress in "vaccine passport" development and could adjust virus curbing measures after the domestic population reaches a high level of immunisation.

China's full-year vaccine production can fully meet the needs of entire country, said Ministry of Industry and Information Technology official Mao Junfeng.

He said the supply of materials for vaccine production, including glass vials and syringes, is "relatively stable".

China has approved four locally developed vaccines for general public use from Sinovac, CanSino Biologics and two units of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

A fifth vaccine developed by the Institute of Microbiology of Chinese Academy of Sciences (IMCAS) was also approved for emergency use last week. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. -5.83% 291 End-of-day quote.64.87%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. 0.77% 18.28 End-of-day quote.-3.08%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 7,70 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
Net income 2020 -324 M -49,8 M -49,8 M
Net cash 2020 2 559 M 393 M 393 M
P/E ratio 2020 -224x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 75 500 M 11 603 M 11 603 M
EV / Sales 2020 9 473x
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Duration : Period :
CanSino Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 298,93 CNY
Last Close Price 243,86 CNY
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Jing Wang Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Jun Qiang Li Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.64.87%12 124
CSL LIMITED-10.32%90 168
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-12.26%46 894
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-14.29%42 890
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.14.06%39 788
BIOGEN INC.9.07%39 627
