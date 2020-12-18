Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CanSino Biologics Inc.    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 12/18
173.8 HKD   +1.11%
12/18China to vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring - official
RE
12/18Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
RE
12/18China to vaccinate 50 mln people for Lunar New Year - SCMP
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China to vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring - official

12/18/2020 | 11:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - China will focus first on vaccinating high-risk groups over the winter and spring before widening the inoculation to the general public, a senior health official said on Saturday.

Zeng Yixin, vice minister of China's National Health Commission (NHC) and director of State Council's vaccine R&D working group, warned that China's COVID-19 prevention efforts were under increasing pressure as temperatures fall.

"During the winter and spring seasons, carrying out novel coronavirus vaccination work among some key population groups is of great significance to epidemic prevention," he told a briefing.

China aims to actively build group immunity, and the vaccination of high-risk groups - which include workers in the cold chain industry, customs, healthcare, markets and public transport - is just the first part of a "step-by-step programme", he added.

China has included two candidate vaccines from Sinopharm and one from Sinovac Biotech Ltd in an emergency-use programme launched in July, targeting specific high-infection risk groups such as medical workers and border inspectors.

It has also approved a vaccine from CanSino Biologics Inc for military use but has not approved any vaccine for use among the general public.

Zheng Zhongwei, the NHC official heading China's COVID-19 vaccine development team, said China had administered more than 1 million emergency doses to members of high-risk groups since July and "no serious adverse reactions" have been detected so far.

"For the vaccines where we are moving quite fast, the number of cases required for the interim stage of Phase III clinical trials have already been obtained," Zheng said, though he didn't specify which products.

Data has been submitted to the medical products regulator, which will approve the vaccines if they meet the necessary conditions, he added.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Roxanne Liu; Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. 1.11% 173.8 End-of-day quote.194.83%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. 0.54% 18.7 End-of-day quote.-34.27%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
YIXIN GROUP LIMITED 14.84% 3.25 End-of-day quote.87.86%
All news about CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
12/18China to vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring - official
RE
12/18Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
RE
12/18China to vaccinate 50 mln people for Lunar New Year - SCMP
RE
12/17Mexico gov't lowers target for purchasing CanSino COVID-19 vaccine doses
RE
12/15Fosun Pharma to buy 100 million doses of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for main..
RE
12/14Mexico, worried about delays, presses for prompt delivery of COVID-19 vaccine..
RE
12/08MARKET CHATTER : Shanghai's Star Market Welcomes 200th Listing
MT
12/04With vaccines on the way, Mexico sees 'beginning of the end' of pandemic
RE
12/04CANSINO BIOLOGICS : Mexico says COVID-19 vaccine deliveries could run through De..
RE
12/03Alibaba's Cainiao says it is in talks with Chinese vaccine makers over logist..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 113 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net income 2020 -6,87 M -1,05 M -1,05 M
Net cash 2020 2 901 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5 830x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 66 554 M 10 184 M 10 185 M
EV / Sales 2020 564x
EV / Sales 2021 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Duration : Period :
CanSino Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 167,89 CNY
Last Close Price 146,51 CNY
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shou Bai Chao COO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Jing Wang Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.194.83%10 113
CSL LIMITED4.79%99 875
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.85.22%48 623
BIOGEN INC.-15.88%38 507
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.199.03%35 300
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.46.03%34 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ