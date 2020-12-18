China to vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring - official

BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - China will focus first on
vaccinating high-risk groups over the winter and spring before
widening the inoculation to the general public, a senior health
official said on Saturday.
Zeng Yixin, vice minister of China's National Health
Commission (NHC) and director of State Council's vaccine R&D
working group, warned that China's COVID-19 prevention efforts
were under increasing pressure as temperatures fall.
"During the winter and spring seasons, carrying out novel
coronavirus vaccination work among some key population groups is
of great significance to epidemic prevention," he told a
briefing.
China aims to actively build group immunity, and the
vaccination of high-risk groups - which include workers in the
cold chain industry, customs, healthcare, markets and public
transport - is just the first part of a "step-by-step
programme", he added.
China has included two candidate vaccines from Sinopharm and
one from Sinovac Biotech Ltd in an emergency-use
programme launched in July, targeting specific high-infection
risk groups such as medical workers and border inspectors.
It has also approved a vaccine from CanSino Biologics Inc
for military use but has not approved any vaccine for
use among the general public.
Zheng Zhongwei, the NHC official heading China's COVID-19
vaccine development team, said China had administered more than
1 million emergency doses to members of high-risk groups since
July and "no serious adverse reactions" have been detected so
far.
"For the vaccines where we are moving quite fast, the number
of cases required for the interim stage of Phase III clinical
trials have already been obtained," Zheng said, though he didn't
specify which products.
Data has been submitted to the medical products regulator,
which will approve the vaccines if they meet the necessary
conditions, he added.
