  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CanSino Biologics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:09 2023-01-06 am EST
71.70 HKD   +4.06%
01:47aChina's 'great migration' kicks-off under shadow of COVID
RE
01/06Chinese-made mRNA vaccine starts trial production
RE
01/06Cansino Biologics : CanSinoBIO Announces Encouraging Clinical Progress of its COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese-made mRNA vaccine starts trial production

01/06/2023 | 09:11pm EST
China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc in Tianjin

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc has entered "test production phase" for its COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine, the company said in a post on its social media account late on Thursday.

The vaccine, known as CS-2034, targets new Omicron variants of the virus, which are responsible for the vast majority of infections that have swept across China since the country began dismantling strict COVID curbs last month.

Until now, China has relied on nine domestically-developed COVID vaccines approved for use, including inactivated vaccines, but none have been adapted to target the highly-transmissible Omicron variant and its offshoots that are currently in circulation.

The CanSino booster vaccine is one of China's first home-grown potential vaccines based on mRNA technology similar to that employed in vaccines produced internationally by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

On Thursday, CanSino also reported "positive" interim data from a mid-stage clinical trial in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

According to CanSino, the first phase of its mRNA vaccine production could produce 100 million doses.

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 3.03% 150.09 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. 4.06% 71.7 Delayed Quote.7.42%
MODERNA, INC. 3.94% 180.35 Delayed Quote.0.41%
PFIZER, INC. 2.54% 50.92 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 089 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2022 -78,7 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net cash 2022 3 336 M 488 M 488 M
P/E ratio 2022 -44,4x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 25 410 M 3 717 M 3 717 M
EV / Sales 2022 20,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 946
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Duration : Period :
CanSino Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 62,78 CNY
Average target price 115,45 CNY
Spread / Average Target 83,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Xi Luo Chief Financial Officer
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Jun Qiang Li Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.7.42%3 717
CSL LIMITED-2.52%91 267
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.58%45 023
BIOGEN INC.-1.92%39 109
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.12.78%36 493
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.11.58%22 698