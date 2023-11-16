A Customer and Partner Event to Showcase the Future of Self-Service Retail in Latin America

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is showcasing its full suite of solutions for the Latin America market at Cantaloupe LIVE on 5 December 2023 in Mexico City. The event will include a demonstration of Cantaloupe’s innovative self-service technology, including cashless payments, telemetry, micro markets, smart cooler technology with age verification capabilities, and Seed™ software, along with a cocktail and dinner reception at Hacienda De Los Morales Vázquez de Mella in Mexico City. Retailers, convenience store operators, equipment manufacturers, entertainment and sports merchandisers, as well as micro market and vending operators, are all invited to attend! The evening reception begins at 4:00 p.m. Those interested in attending should rsvp at https://go.cantaloupe.com/Cantaloupe-Live-Mexico-2023.html.

“We have been conducting a pilot of our Cantaloupe Seed Español software solution in the Mexico region, and have been thrilled by its success and by the increased interest in our payment solutions in Latin America,” said Jeff Dumbrell, Chief Revenue Officer of Cantaloupe, Inc. “We know there is a need in the market for a reliable and trusted cashless and telemetry provider and we are excited to showcase several innovations for our Latin American customers at Cantaloupe LIVE. Of special note is the work we’ve been doing in Mexico with cooler equipment manufacturers on the Cooler Café™ with Age Verification, which leverages Cantaloupe’s Smart Lock technology and P30 payment terminal with enhanced age verification camera technology.”

At the Cantaloupe LIVE event, guests will be the first to see Cantaloupe’s new cashless devices and telemetry solutions for self-service operators. Additional demos will be provided on Cantaloupe’s Seed Español vending and market management software, which enables precise routing, advanced machine performance and asset management, along with improved driver efficiencies.

Guests will also experience the Cantaloupe Go line of solutions built specifically for Mexico and other Latin America markets. This will include a Go MiniX kiosk and smart coolers equipped with Smart Lock technology, which allows for remote locking and unlocking as well as internal temperature monitoring. The Cantaloupe Cooler Café will show how consumers can browse products directly on the attached P30 terminal, select what they want, pay, and then unlock the cooler so they can grab and go! Various Cooler Café models will be equipped with age verification and dynamic vision AI camera technology to showcase these advanced features available to operators.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing Cantaloupe’s expanded capabilities in Latin America, knowing that we are well-positioned to provide a unique solution that differs from current options available in the region,” said Jeff Dumbrell. “For those attending, we’ll also be offering exclusive bundle deals for Cantaloupe’s P30 cashless devices as well as Cantaloupe’s telemetry solutions that are available as a package with Seed.”

To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., and to rsvp for the Cantaloupe LIVE event, visit cantaloupe.com or rsvp at https://go.cantaloupe.com/Cantaloupe-Live-Mexico-2023.html.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. With over a million active locations across the globe processing more than a billion transactions every year, Cantaloupe is enabling businesses of all sizes to provide self-service experiences for consumers. The company’s vertically integrated solutions fuel growth by offering micro-payments processing, enterprise cloud software, IoT technology, as well as kiosk and POS innovations. Cantaloupe’s end-to-end platform increases consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, consumer promotions and loyalty programs, while providing business owners increased profitability by leveraging software to drive efficiencies across an entire operation. Cantaloupe’s solutions are used by a wide variety of consumer services in the U.S., Latin America, and Australia including vending machines, micro markets and smart retail, EV charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, amusement and entertainment venues, IoT services and more. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

