Cantaloupe CEO Ravi Venkatesan Appointed to the Board of FinTech Atlanta

04/13/2023 | 08:34am EDT
Seasoned FinTech Executive to Help Drive FinTech Industry Growth in Georgia

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is pleased to announce that its CEO Ravi Venkatesan has been appointed to the Board of FinTech Atlanta, a coalition of companies working to advance Atlanta as the recognized global capital of financial technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005332/en/

Ravi Venkatesan, CEO of Cantaloupe, Inc., the digital payments and software services company for self-service commerce, has been appointed to the Board of FinTech Atlanta, a coalition of companies working to advance Atlanta as the recognized global capital of financial technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ravi Venkatesan, CEO of Cantaloupe, Inc., the digital payments and software services company for self-service commerce, has been appointed to the Board of FinTech Atlanta, a coalition of companies working to advance Atlanta as the recognized global capital of financial technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ravi Venkatesan, an Atlanta resident, became the CEO of Cantaloupe, Inc., in October 2022, after serving as its chief operating officer and chief technology officer since 2020.

FinTech Atlanta is led by seasoned industry executives whose priorities are to drive fintech industry growth, talent expansion, innovation acceleration, and public policy influence in Atlanta and across the state of Georgia. The state of Georgia has 210 FinTech companies employing more than 42,000 employees, mostly centered around Atlanta, according to a report done by the Technology Association of Georgia. These companies process an estimated 300 billion in global payments transactions annually.1

“I’m honored to join FinTech Atlanta as a member of their Board,” said Ravi Venkatesan. “Atlanta is a growing FinTech hub and Cantaloupe is proud to have its leadership and numerous employees based in Atlanta at the heart of the FinTech community.”

“We are excited to have Ravi join our Board,” noted Hillery Champagne, director of FinTech Atlanta. “Our goal is to establish Atlanta as a global talent magnet creating high-value jobs required by today’s innovation economy. Cantaloupe is a fast-growing company that is helping do that within the Atlanta community."

Ravi Venkatesan’s appointment is effective immediately and he will attend his first Board meeting with FinTech Atlanta at their May 19 meeting. He is a proven leader with extensive expertise in product development, information systems, software development and program management. Ravi Venkatesan brings more than 20 years of experience in driving innovative change within technology environments. Before joining Cantaloupe, he was head of Innovation at Bakkt. He held the dual roles of chief technology officer and chief product officer at Bridge2 Solutions, preceding its sale to ICE, the parent company of Bakkt. Prior to his position at Bakkt, he was the vice president of Information Technology Strategy and Delivery at Cbeyond. Earlier in his career he spent time as a consulting leader with Accenture. He graduated from Bangalore University with a degree in Electronics and went through a post graduate program in Finance and Information Management from the Management Development Institute.

To learn more about Ravi Venkatesan and Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce. Cantaloupe is transforming the self-service industry by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro markets, car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements, and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com, explore the Cantaloupe Blog, listen to the podcast UR Tech Insiders, or follow via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About FinTech Atlanta

FinTech Atlanta is a coalition of companies working to advance Atlanta as the recognized global capital of financial technology. Led by seasoned industry executives, the group’s priorities are to drive fintech industry growth, talent expansion, innovation acceleration, and public policy influence in Atlanta and across the state of Georgia. To learn more, visit fintechatlanta.org or on LinkedIn @fintech-atlanta.

1Source: tagonline.org/societies/fintech

G-CTLP


© Business Wire 2023
