Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, and its Cheq Lifestyle Technology, Inc. brand CHEQ, is excited to announce the signing of a new deal with Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium to be the exclusive point-of-sale (POS) platform for all soccer games and live events at the stadium. The Detroit City FC are the first professional United States Soccer (USL) team to leverage the CHEQ POS platform.

The CHEQ solution is a mobile-first payments platform for stadiums, entertainment venues, festivals and more. CHEQ’s full end-to-end payment platform features mobile ordering (right from seats), mobile pick-up points (“CHEQ Points”) and innovative express kiosks (“CHEQ Zones”) to increase ordering efficiencies and decrease line wait times. The CHEQ solution will also introduce to Detroit City FC fans its unique social gifting marketplace functionality, allowing guests, friends and family to send food and beverages to those attending the game in real time, from anywhere in the world.

“We are so excited to partner with Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium to introduce fans to the latest CHEQ technology,” said Jake Stone, chief revenue officer of CHEQ by Cantaloupe. “CHEQ delivers a stadium experience that focuses on fan enjoyment by making the purchase of food, beverages, and merchandise as easy as possible. CHEQ solutions also enable concession providers and merchants to be even more efficient with staffing resources at each game.”

CHEQ’s payment solutions will be available at Keyworth Stadium in the Hamtramck area of Detroit, Michigan, beginning in June 2024 as part of a multi-year exclusive deal.

“Creating a best-in-class experience for our fans on game day is incredibly important for our organization,” said Todd Kropp, co-owner and chief operating officer at the Detroit City FC. “Our partnership with Cantaloupe to leverage the CHEQ platform will allow us to provide a new level of innovation and engagement to our fanbase during the upcoming season.”

“Given our experience working with other stadiums across the U.S., Detroit City FC saw the huge value in bringing on a point-of-sale solution that works seamlessly across self-service kiosks, handhelds, traditional POS and fans’ own mobile phones. The CHEQ platform gives them a complete solution in one package,” said Jake Stone.

Founded in 2021, CHEQ solutions power payments for numerous professional sports teams, entertainment venues and festival operators including the Washington Commanders (NFL), Florida Panthers (NHL), Inter Miami CF (MLS), Miami Marlins (MLB), CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore (Oak View Group) and Loud & Live (Festivals). The CHEQ technology increases food and beverage sales, speeds up transaction times and drives new customer traffic and engagement.

Sports Revenue Advisors (SRA), the go-to-solution for commercial strategy development and the sale of marquee partnership assets, is currently retained by Detroit City FC (DCFC) to secure the team’s landmark commercial partnerships. SRA leads, Clark Beacom and Chris Quinn, sourced and negotiated the CHEQ partnership alongside DCFC management.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. With over a million active locations, processing more than a billion transactions every year, Cantaloupe is enabling businesses of all sizes to provide self-service experiences for consumers. The company's vertically integrated solutions fuel growth by offering micro-payments processing, enterprise cloud software, IoT technology, as well as kiosk and POS innovations. Cantaloupe’s end-to-end platform increases consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, consumer promotions and loyalty programs, while providing business owners increased profitability by leveraging software to drive efficiencies across an entire operation. Cantaloupe’s solutions are used by a variety of consumer services in the U.S., Europe, and Australia including vending machines, micro markets and smart retail, EV charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, amusement and entertainment venues, IoT services and more. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

