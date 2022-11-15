Advanced search
    CTLP   US1381031061

CANTALOUPE, INC.

(CTLP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:02 2022-11-15 am EST
3.375 USD   +3.21%
09:41aCantaloupe Named “2022 Champion of Board Diversity” by The Forum of Executive Women for Second Year in a Row
BU
11/09CANTALOUPE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/09CANTALOUPE, INC. - 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
AQ
Cantaloupe Named “2022 Champion of Board Diversity” by The Forum of Executive Women for Second Year in a Row

11/15/2022 | 09:41am EST
Award Based on Gender Composition of Board as Reflected in Report of Top 100 Public Companies in Philadelphia Area

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is honored to be recognized as a “2022 Champion of Board Diversity” by The Forum of Executive Women, a Greater Philadelphia premier women’s organization. This is the second year in a row that Cantaloupe has been honored.

“All of us at Cantaloupe are pleased to be recognized by The Forum of Executive Women,” said Ravi Venkatesan, CEO of Cantaloupe, Inc. “We know first-hand the value of bringing together diverse perspectives among our employees and Board, and the important role that women play in effective decision-making, guidance and risk management roles.”

The Forum of Executive Women’s recent annual Women in Leadership report is based on research conducted in collaboration with PwC and provides a detailed analysis of the gender composition of boards and executive teams, as well as top earners at the top 100 public companies in the Philadelphia region.1 The report also examines the value that diversity — gender, ethnic, racial and LGBTQ+ — can bring to the corporate boardrooms and C-suites. The report is available to view at foew.com.

“The Champion of Board Diversity Award has been a hallmark of The Forum since 2017,” noted Julie Kaeli, executive director of The Forum of Executive Women. “The award distinguishes 35 companies among the top 100 public companies listed in our report who have truly championed women by giving them a seat and a voice at the boardroom table. Our hope is that this group will continue to increase year after year. We are pleased to recognize Cantaloupe’s efforts for two years in a row and applaud Cantaloupe for helping make the Philadelphia region the gold standard for prioritizing and implementing meaningful and sustainable improvements in gender as well as racial, ethnic and LGBTQ+ diversity.”

Cantaloupe’s Board of Directors currently has four women among its nine members and three women on its nine-member leadership team. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce. Cantaloupe is transforming the self-service industry by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements, and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com, explore the Cantaloupe Blog, listen to the podcast UR Tech Insiders, or follow via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About The Forum of Executive Women

Founded in 1977, The Forum of Executive Women is the Greater Philadelphia Region’s premier women's organization, actively working to increase the number of women in leadership roles, expand their impact and influence, and position them to drive positive change in the Greater Philadelphia Region. Forum membership has grown over four decades to comprise more than 500 of the most senior leaders in corporations, firms, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector throughout the Greater Philadelphia Region. Visit www.foew.com for more information.

___________________
1 Report data is from the region’s top 100 public companies (by 2021 revenue) that are subject to SEC regulations as published in the Philadelphia Business Journal July 2022 rankings.

G-CTLP


© Business Wire 2022
