    CTLP   US1381031061

CANTALOUPE, INC.

(CTLP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.680 USD   +0.65%
08:31aCantaloupe's Seed™ Platform Helps Customers Like Continental Services Streamline their Operation and Position them for Future Acquisition Growth
BU
05/24INSIDER BUY : Cantaloupe
MT
05/18Cantaloupe Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
BU
Cantaloupe's Seed™ Platform Helps Customers Like Continental Services Streamline their Operation and Position them for Future Acquisition Growth

05/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Use of Seed Pro, Seed Office, and Seed Delivery Have Transformed Continental Services’ Entire Operation

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, is changing the way vending companies service their customers with Cantaloupe’s Seed™ platform. From vending and micro markets to pantry and office coffee services, Seed helps operators manage their entire business with innovative solutions for field truck drivers, back-of-house support, warehouse, purchasing, and billing teams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005076/en/

Cantaloupe’s Seed™ platform helps its customers manage their entire business with innovative solutions for field truck drivers, back-of-house support, warehouse, purchasing, and billing teams and streamlines their operations and positions them for future acquisition growth. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cantaloupe’s Seed™ platform helps its customers manage their entire business with innovative solutions for field truck drivers, back-of-house support, warehouse, purchasing, and billing teams and streamlines their operations and positions them for future acquisition growth. (Photo: Business Wire)

One of those operators is Continental Services, which offers a variety of services for its multiple businesses, including vending, micro markets, and office coffee, pantry, and dining services. Continental Services has been using Cantaloupe’s Seed platform of products since September 2020 to optimize its entire operation and even drive acquisition growth and expansion.

“Since implementing Seed we’ve seen about a 15% increase in our average revenue per route,” noted Tim McAra, senior vice president of Refreshment Services Group with Continental. “Using Seed has allowed us to be at the right place exactly when we need to be versus over-servicing or under-servicing an account. I have to say, you won’t find an easier system to use, that’s simple to train on, and be able to manage your business in a way that you always hoped you could.”

“We’re always excited to see customers like Continental Services reap the instant benefits of increased efficiencies and higher profitability by moving onto the Seed platform,” said Jeff Dumbrell, CRO of Cantaloupe, Inc. “One of the biggest values of Seed is the visibility it gives operators into their entire operation. Continental has been able to leverage the use of Seed in their growth and acquisition strategy by helping connect operators together and bring thousands of machines online quickly into their back-office systems. Using Seed helps ensure that businesses like Continental can deliver the experience they want every time to their customers and consumers.”

One of the key areas of growth for Continental has been acquisitions. With the help of Seed, Continental Services has been able to seamlessly integrate new businesses into its operation, including the recent acquisition of Coin Op Canteen. Using Seed and working with Cantaloupe’s CSM team has allowed Continental to grow quickly and maintain the same high level of service.

“The value of the partnership between Cantaloupe and Continental is that it is truly a partnership,” said Tim McAra. “Both parties listen to each other and work together collaboratively to find solutions. Cantaloupe has a really good understanding of what our issues are, what we face in the industry, and are very open to listening to our feedback when we want to push the envelope on things or improve things.”

Cantaloupe’s mission is to deliver the best operational and payment platform for unattended retail that is quick to implement, easy to integrate, flexible to operate, and provides valuable, real-time customer insights and rapid ROI. All of this reflects what the team at Continental is experiencing as they use Seed throughout their operation. To learn more about Cantaloupe and the Seed platform, visit cantaloupe.com/software-seed-pro. To learn more about Continental’s use of Seed, watch this video story.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements, and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com, the Cantaloupe’s Blog, listen to the podcast UR Tech Insiders, or follow via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About Continental Services

Continental Services began as a coffee and vending provider in 1989 and has grown into Michigan’s largest food management company. Today, Continental employs more than 1000 employees who provide a wide-range of custom dining, refreshment services and catering solutions through a lineup of brands that include: Continental Café and Catering, CO. Cuisine, Continental Canteen, Market Twenty 4 Seven, Breakroom Bites, Forte Belanger, Infinity and Ovation Yacht Charters, Waterview Loft at Port Detroit. Continental enhances its offering through several specialty brands including: Built & Brewed in Detroit, Great Mark Western, Proof Baking Company. Continental’s services are focused on creating engaging experiences with fresh, handcrafted fare in corporate cafés, grab-and-go pantry-style vending markets, at special events and on luxury yacht charters. It’s our distinct privilege to serve more than 700 companies in all business and industry sectors throughout Metro Detroit and Lower Michigan. Continental’s mission is simple, yet powerful: Delight Our Guest. Every Meal. Every Day. To learn more visit continentalserves.com or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook and Vimeo.

G-CTLP


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 203 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,11 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -312x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 333 M 333 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,8%
Managers and Directors
Sean E. Feeney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Stewart Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Douglas G. Bergeron Chairman
Ravi Venkatesan Chief Operating Officer
Davina M. Furnish Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANTALOUPE, INC.-47.30%333
INTUIT INC.-44.19%101 521
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-7.92%61 385
ADYEN N.V.-40.55%45 664
WORLDLINE-24.08%11 202
KAKAO PAY CORP.-45.96%9 839