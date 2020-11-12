Log in
Cantargia : Cantargia publishes interim report for third quarter 2020

11/12/2020 | 02:39am EST

Cantargia AB's ('Cantargia') interim report for the period January until September 2020 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Significant events in the third quarter

  • Positive interim results presented from phase 2a study CANFOUR on combination therapy with CAN04 and chemotherapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • The first patient started treatment with CAN04 in a phase I study in the US investigating CAN04 in combination with pembrolizumab.
  • Recruitment of all patients with pancreatic cancer to phase 2a study CANFOUR achieved and presentation of interim results.
  • At an Extraordinary General Meeting in October, Flavia Borellini was elected as a new Director of the company.

Financial information

January - September 2020

  • Net sales, SEK 0 (0) million
  • Operating loss, SEK -117.5 (-75.2) million
  • Loss after tax SEK -116.6 (-74.6) million
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, SEK -1.33 (-1.05)
  • Equity/assets ratio, 93 (84) per cent
  • Cash and cash equivalents, SEK 282.0 (34.5) million
  • Short-term investments, SEK 135.0 (160.0) million

Third quarter 2020

  • Net sales, SEK 0 (0)
  • Operating loss, SEK -39.9 (-26.3) million
  • Loss after tax, SEK -39.6 (-26.0) million
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, SEK -0.43 (-0.36)

For further information, please contact
Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on November 12, 2020.

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04,is being studied clinically as combination therapy with chemotherapy or immune therapywith a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy show a higher response rate than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com

Disclaimer

Cantargia AB published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 07:38:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 0,03 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -167 M -19,3 M -19,3 M
Net cash 2020 328 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -30,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 456 M 631 M 631 M
EV / Sales 2020 153 877x
EV / Sales 2021 5,57x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 95,7%
