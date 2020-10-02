Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Cantargia AB (publ)    CANTA   SE0006371126

CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)

(CANTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cantargia : Cantargia reports first patient treated with CAN04 in a US phase I study investigating combination with pembrolizumab

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 11:25am EDT

Cantargia AB today announced that the first patient has started treatment with the antibody CAN04 and pembrolizumab in a phase I clinical trial in USA. The trial continues according to the clinical protocol and will include up to 18 patients.

Cantargia develops antibody-based pharmaceuticals against interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP). The antibody CAN04 binds IL1RAP with high affinity and functions through both Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity (ADCC) and blockade of IL-1 signaling. A new phase Ib clinical trial investigates CAN04 in combination with pembrolizumab which targets PD-1 (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04452214).A second ongoing trial investigates CAN04 in combination with two different chemotherapy regimens.

The first patient has now been dosed with CAN04 in combination with pembrolizumab, the latter a standard immune therapy for several different cancer forms. The trial will be performed at three different centres in the US with the goal to investigate this combination in up to 18 patients with non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, bladder cancer or malignant melanoma who progressed on previous therapy with pembrolizumab. Recruitment timelines are estimated to be 9-12 months.

In addition to exploring CAN04 in the context of cancer progression after pembrolizumab therapy, the data generated will be used to potentially expand the use of CAN04. The results from this trial, together with the data generated on CAN04 in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy, will be the basis for studies of CAN04 in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy.

'Immune therapy has now become a cornerstone in the treatment of many types of cancer and we are very pleased to start the clinical investigation of CAN04 in that setting. This trial is the starting point to explore the opportunities for new groups of patients to receive CAN04',says Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.'Patients progressing on PD-1 based therapies still have very few useful immune therapy treatment options. The concept of counteracting immune suppressive signals to allow additional beneficial treatment with immune therapy beyond the PD-1/PDL-1 antibodies is very appealing. I look forward to taking part in this trial investigating the addition of one of these novel immune therapeutics to pembrolizumab'says Prof Roger Cohen, coordinating investigator at Abramson Cancer Center and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

For further information, please contact
Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.10 CET on 2 October 2020.

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04,is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR study with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is focused on combination therapies, but also includes a monotherapy arm. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Disclaimer

Cantargia AB published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 15:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)
11:25a
PU
11:11aCANTARGIA : reports first patient treated with CAN04 in a US phase I study inves..
AQ
09/23CANTARGIA : Cantargia reports high response rates with CAN04 combination therapy..
PU
09/23CANTARGIA : reports high response rates with CAN04 combination therapy in NSCLC ..
AQ
09/21CANTARGIA : Notice of extraordinary general meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)
PU
09/21CANTARGIA : Notice of extraordinary general meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)
AQ
09/21CANTARGIA : Cantargia's nomination committee proposes a new board member
PU
09/21CANTARGIA : nomination committee proposes a new board member
AQ
08/20CANTARGIA : Cantargia publishes half year report
PU
08/20CANTARGIA : publishes half year report
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,03 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -167 M -18,7 M -18,7 M
Net cash 2020 324 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -25,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 464 M 500 M 501 M
EV / Sales 2020 165 573x
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Cantargia AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 45,45 SEK
Last Close Price 49,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -7,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Göran Forsberg Chief Executive Officer
Gunnar Magnus Modee Persson Chairman
Liselotte Larsson Chief Operating Officer
Bengt Jöndell Chief Financial Officer
Lars Thorsson Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)143.18%500
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-2.55%79 386
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS24.92%71 240
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS51.31%59 786
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.54.26%36 321
BEIGENE, LTD.72.06%25 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group