CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)

CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)

(CANTA)
Cantargia : Changes to Cantargia's nomination committee

12/21/2020 | 11:41am EST
In October 2020, Cantargia's AB (publ) nomination committee ahead of the 2021 annual general meeting was appointed in accordance with the guidelines established by the 2020 annual general meeting, Today, Cantargia announces that the committee member Alexander Mata (appointed by Alecta Pensionsförsäkring, Ömsesidigt) resigns from the nomination committee and that Alecta Pensionsförsäkring, Ömsesidigt has appointed Mikael Wiberg as a new member.

Going forward, the nomination committee comprises Marianne Nilsson (Swedbank Robur Fonder), Jannis Kitsakis (Fjärde AP-fonden), Mikael Wiberg (Alecta Pensionsförsäkring, Ömsesidigt) and Magnus Persson (chairman of the board).

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Persson, chairman of the board and member of the nomination committee.
Telephone: +46 (0)737 314146
E-mail: magnus.modee.persson@gmail.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied clinically as combination therapy with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy show a higher response rate than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis. Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA).

More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.



Cantargia AB published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 16:40:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
