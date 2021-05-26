Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Cantargia AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANTA   SE0006371126

CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)

(CANTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cantargia : Cantargia publishes interim report for first quarter 2021

05/26/2021 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cantargia AB's ('Cantargia') interim report for first quarter 2021 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Significant events in the first quarter

  • The first patient with pancreatic cancer started treatment in the extension part of the CANFOUR study.
  • An application was submitted to start a new phase Ib clinical study on combination treatment with CAN04 and FOLFIRINOX in pancreatic cancer.
  • Positive preclinical safety and efficacy results were presented for the CAN10 antibody.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • Preclinical results for the CAN10 antibody were presented at the IMMUNOLOGY2021 conference.
  • A letter of intent was signed with GEICAM to conduct a clinical study with CAN04 in combination with carboplatin/gemcitabine in triple negative breast cancer.
  • Positive interim results were presented from the CANFOUR study showing an improved progression-free survival and overall survival for combination treatment with CAN04 and chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer, compared to historical control data.

Financial information

First Quarter 2021
  • Net sales: SEK 0 (0) million
  • Operating loss: SEK -73.2 (-39.9) million
  • Loss after tax: SEK -72.6 (-40.0) million
  • Loss per share: before and after dilution, SEK -0.72 (-0.49)
  • Equity/assets ratio: 94 (95) per cent
  • Cash and cash equivalents: SEK 176.4 (237.2) million
  • Short-term investments: SEK 666.0 (259.6) million

For further information, please contact
Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on May 26, 2021.

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied clinically as combination therapy with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

About nadunolimab (CAN04)
The antibody CAN04 binds strongly to the target IL1RAP and functions both though ADCC as well as blocking IL-1αand IL-1βsignaling. Thereby, CAN04 can counteract the contribution of the IL-1 system to the immune suppressive tumor microenvironment and development of resistance to chemotherapy. CAN04 is investigated in two clinical trials. In the first phase I/IIa-study, CANFOUR, first line combination therapy is investigated using two different standard chemotherapies in patients with NSCLC (gemcitabine/cisplatin) and patients with PDAC (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel), as well as monotherapy in late stage patients (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03267316). Phase I monotherapy data from 22 patients were presented at ASCO 2019 and showed good safety with infusion-related reaction being the most common side effect. In addition, the biomarkers IL6 and CRP decreased during treatment. Positive interim data from the combination therapies show durable responses or pseudoprogression in patients with PDAC, resulting in iPFS of 7.8 months, and also a higher response rate of patients with NSCLC, compared to chemotherapy alone. A phase I study, CIRIFOUR, investigating CAN04 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, started H2 2020 (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04452214). Additional clinical combination studies are planned to start during 2021.

Disclaimer

Cantargia AB published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 06:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)
02:35aCANTARGIA  : Cantargia publishes interim report for first quarter 2021
PU
02:31aCANTARGIA  : publishes interim report for first quarter 2021
AQ
05/19CANTARGIA  : Cantargia reports positive results in ongoing phase IIa clinical tr..
PU
05/19CANTARGIA  : reports positive results in ongoing phase IIa clinical trial in pan..
AQ
05/10CANTARGIA  : Reports Positive Results From CAN10 Antibody to Treat Myocarditis
MT
05/10CANTARGIA  : Cantargia presents new preclinical data showing unique improvement ..
PU
05/10CANTARGIA  : presents new preclinical data showing unique improvement of heart f..
AQ
05/06CANTARGIA  : Cantargia advance development of antibody CAN04 by a new clinical t..
PU
05/06CANTARGIA  : advance development of antibody CAN04 by a new clinical trial in tr..
AQ
04/28CANTARGIA  : to arrange a live-streamed R&D Day and invite participants to a con..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 950 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2021 -231 M -27,9 M -27,9 M
Net cash 2021 1 360 M 165 M 165 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 314 M 280 M 280 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 62 243x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Cantargia AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 58,00 SEK
Last Close Price 23,10 SEK
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 151%
Spread / Lowest Target 151%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Göran Forsberg Chief Executive Officer
Bengt Jöndell Chief Financial Officer
Gunnar Magnus Modee Persson Chairman
Lars Thorsson Vice President-Clinical Development
Ignacio Garcia-Ribas Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)-63.91%280
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.74%84 569
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.25.45%62 240
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.67%54 678
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.59%51 827
BIONTECH SE142.27%47 070