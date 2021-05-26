Log in
Cantel Medical : Crocs Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Organogenesis to Join S&P SmallCap 600

05/26/2021
NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Crocs Inc. (NASD:CROX) will replace Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASD: ORGO) will replace Crocs in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) is acquiring Cantel Medical in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 2, 2021

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Crocs

CROX

Consumer Discretionary


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Cantel Medical

CMD

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Organogenesis Holdings

ORGO

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Crocs

CROX

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crocs-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-and-organogenesis-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301300374.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2021
