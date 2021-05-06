Cantel Medical : Mar Cor Launches Its Newest and Most Advanced Portable Reverse Osmosis Water System

The EON™ Portable Dialysis Water System produces high-quality medical water for acute and home hemodialysis use

Mar Cor Purification, Inc., a Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) business, announces the launch of the EON™ Portable Dialysis Water System. The portable water purification device uses reverse osmosis (RO) to remove organic and inorganic substances and microbial contaminants from water that feeds into hemodialysis machines to treat hemodialysis patients or related therapies. The water system quickly delivers and efficiently produces medical-grade water for single-patient hemodialysis treatments in hospitals, clinics, skilled nursing centers, and home environments.

EON Portable Dialysis Water System from Mar Cor produces high-quality medical water for acute and home hemodialysis use. (Photo: Business Wire)

The EON Water System combines reliable methodology with new technology. A color touch screen control panel offers intuitive commands and movements used by common hand-held devices. Medical teams and caregivers can confidently navigate the touch screen to manage the machine’s operation and to access information and data as needed. The EON Water System also features Mar Cor’s new patent pending Heat Forward™ Technology, a disinfection process that uses hot water to eliminate routine and time-consuming chemical processes for both the RO and hemodialysis machine inlet connection.

“We are excited to announce the launch of the EON Water System, our most capable and innovative portable RO water system,” said Greg Reny, Mar Cor’s senior vice president and general manager. “This is the result of a unique collaboration between our customers and our water system design experts to develop a next-gen portable RO for the hemodialysis market that offers efficiency, ease-of-use, cost effectiveness and longevity.”

Like central RO water systems, the EON Portable Dialysis Water System features an ENX™ Ultrafilter, which is a fully integrated filter that safeguards patients by removing bacteria and endotoxin exposure from the product water. Additional benefits of the EON Water System as compared to the MILLENIUM HX™ Portable Water Purification System, include:

Ability to perform uninterrupted patient treatments by reducing potential nuisance alarm conditions.

Greater capability to operate at low-inlet and unsteady water pressure conditions commonly found in hospital settings.

Increased recovery and reduced consumption of resources.

Reduced size and weight to fit tight space constraints.

The EON System is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) cleared device that meets AAMI-grade water standards according to ANSI/AAMI 13959 and is ideal for use in home and acute hemodialysis settings. For easy transport and mobility, combine the EON Water System with Mar Cor’s ROVER™ Dialysis Water Transport System. For more information, visit mcpur.com/product/eon-portable-reverse-osmosis-water-purification-system.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, instruments and instrument reprocessing workflow systems serving the dental industry, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

For further information, visit cantelmedical.com.

About Mar Cor

Mar Cor Purification, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cantel Medical Corp., is a water purification company and is the largest supplier of dialysis medical water systems in North America. It has service facilities in 25 cities in the United States and Canada. Mar Cor also provides turnkey water treatment solutions to meet clients’ high purity demands for critical processes, including laboratory and research facilities, cosmetics, semiconductor, beverage, and other rinse or ingredient-based applications.

For additional information, visit mcpur.com.

EON™, ROVER™, ENX™, Heat Forward™, and MILLENIUM HX™ are trademarks of Mar Cor Purification, Inc.

