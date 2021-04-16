Log in
    CMD

CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.

(CMD)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CMD, ATH, WIFI, and FLIR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

04/16/2021 | 04:19pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by STERIS plc ("STERIS"). Under the terms of the agreement, STERIS will acquire CMD in a cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which CMD shareholders will receive $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 of a STERIS ordinary share for each CMD share, representing implied merger consideration of approximately $86.77 based upon STERIS' April 15, 2021 closing price of $206.71. If you own CMD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cmd/

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo"). Under the terms of the agreement, ATH shareholders will receive 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock for each ATH share they own, representing implied consideration of $57.73 based upon Apollo's April 15, 2021 closing price of $50.24. If you own ATH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ath/

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) 
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Digital Colony Management, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WIFI shareholders will receive $14.00 in cash for each WIFI share that they own. If you own WIFI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/wifi 

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) 
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ("Teledyne"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FLIR shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $58.64 based upon Teledyne's April 15, 2021 closing price of $426.81. If you own FLIR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/flir 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-cmd-ath-wifi-and-flir-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301270824.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
