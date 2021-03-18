Log in
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.

CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.

(CMD)
News 
Press Releases

STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HCAP, MGLN, CMD, PRAH, FLIR, BPFH; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

03/18/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Portman Ridge Finance Corporation. If you are a Harvest Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Centene Corporation for $95.00 per share in cash. If you are a Magellan shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to STERIS plc for approximately $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 STERIS ordinary shares for each Cantel common share. If you are a Cantel shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ICON plc. Under the terms of the transaction, PRA Health shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 shares of ICON stock for each PRA Health share that they own. If you are a PRA Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for $28.00 per share in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share. If you are a FLIR shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SVB Financial Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Boston Private shareholders will receive 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock and $2.10 of cash for each share of Boston Private they own. If you are a Boston Private shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

