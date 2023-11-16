Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 601) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective at market open today, the Company will commence trading on the US OTC Pink market under the trading symbol CNRCF. The listing will provide US-based investors with a domestic platform to trade Canter shares.

"With the Company's recent announcement of the proposed acquisition of Altitude Ventures, Canter endeavours to be one of the newest mineral exploration companies to turn its attention to lithium exploration in the United States, having recognized the growing need for domestic supply of critical metals," commented CEO Hani Zabaneh. "Our new US listing will streamline the process by which US-based investors, who support our vision, can gain exposure to our portfolio of assets and we look forward to welcoming new US shareholders."

The Company continues to trade in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CRC and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 601.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company advancing the Puzzle Lake Property in Saskatchewan, Canada. Puzzle Lake comprises six mineral claims, covering an area of 3,261ha, located in northeastern Saskatchewan, 45km southeast of Stanley Mission, Saskatchewan. The Company recently announced the signing of an amalgamation agreement with Altitude Ventures Ltd., which upon closing would provide exposure to highly prospective lithium exploration projects in the western US, subject to customary closing conditions (see press release dated November 13, 2023, for further information).

For further information contact:

Hani Zabaneh

Chief Executive Officer

Canter Resources Corp.

info@canterresources.com

The securities to be issued pursuant to the Transaction have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the completion of the Transaction and related matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Canter Resources Corp., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187546