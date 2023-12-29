Official CANTER RESOURCES CORP. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2023) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 601) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company's shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

The Company was very active in Q4/2023 with notable milestones outlined below.

Q4/2023 Highlights Summary:

Completion of amalgamation with Altitude Ventures to acquire an option on the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada and the Beaver Creek Lithium Project in Montana

Securing of water rights with formal permits issued for the Columbus Basin

Engagement of SRK for permitting in preparation for Phase I drilling in Q1/2024

Attendance at the Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) conference to engage with potential DLE providers and industry partners

Successful close of $3.2M first tranche of private placement with expectation of closing a final tranche during early Q1/2024

Securing of DTC eligibility and Puzzle Lake agreement extension

"We have had a very busy and productive final quarter of the year, positioning Canter to hit the ground running as we enter 2024," commented CEO and Director, Joness Lang. "With water right permits now in hand, the successful close of a first tranche of financing complete, the process of securing various contractors and drill permits underway, we are well on our way towards a first phase of drilling at Columbus."

The Company is also pleased to report that all obligations associated with the Company's Puzzle Lake option agreement (see press release January 26, 2023) have been extended by three (3) months from December 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024. The additional time provides Canter with an opportunity to further evaluate its 2024 exploration plans across the Company's portfolio.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA, the Beaver Creek Lithium Property in Montana, USA, and the Puzzle Lake Property in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is preparing for a Phase I drill campaign at Columbus to test a highly prospective lithium-brine target and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the domestic clean energy supply chain in North America.

For further information contact:

Joness Lang

Chief Executive Officer

Canter Resources Corp.

jlang@canterresources.com

For investor inquiries contact:

Tel: 604.908.1695

investors@canterresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Canter Resources Corp., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192672