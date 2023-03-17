Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Canterbury Park Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPHC   US13811E1010

CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORPORATION

(CPHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:58:57 2023-03-17 pm EDT
25.04 USD   -1.80%
03:00pCanterbury Park Holding Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
01/04Canterbury Park : Statement from Randy Sampson, CEO Canterbury Park, regarding expiration of purse enhancement and marketing agreement with Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community - Form 8-K
PU
01/04Canterbury Park Holding Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

03/17/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
Shakopee, Minn., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (“Canterbury” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CPHC), today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors, pursuant to its dividend policy, approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share that will be paid on April 14, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2023. At this quarterly rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $0.28 per common share.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: CPHC) owns and operates Canterbury Park Racetrack and Card Casino in Shakopee, Minnesota, the only thoroughbred and quarter horse racing facility in the State. The Company generally offers live racing from May to September. The Card Casino hosts card games 24 hours a day, seven days a week, dealing both poker and table games. The Company also conducts year-round wagering on simulcast horse racing and hosts a variety of other entertainment and special events at its Shakopee facility. The Company is also pursuing a strategy to enhance shareholder value by the ongoing development of approximately 140 acres of underutilized land surrounding the Racetrack that was originally designated for a project known as Canterbury Commons™. The Company is pursuing several mixed-use development opportunities for the remaining underutilized land, directly and through joint ventures. For more information about the Company, please visit www.canterburypark.com.

Cautionary Statement

From time to time, in press releases and in other communications to shareholders or the investing public, Canterbury Park Holding Corporation may make forward-looking statements concerning possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities or plans based on management’s beliefs and assumptions. These forward looking statements are typically preceded by the words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. Shareholders and the investing public should understand that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause actual performance, activities, future dividends or plans after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements when made.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 59,9 M - -
Net income 2021 11,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 11,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,08x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 124 M 124 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 503
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Randall D. Sampson Chairman, President, CEO & Senior VP-Operations
Randy J. Dehmer Secretary, Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Dale H. Schenian Vice Chairman-Emeritus
Carin J. Offerman Lead Independent Director
Maureen Bausch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORPORATION-18.43%124
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.13.31%41 627
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC22.50%29 509
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-2.33%28 040
SANDS CHINA LTD1.35%27 064
EVOLUTION AB23.77%25 763