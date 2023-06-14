Advanced search
    CPHC   US13811E1010

CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORPORATION

(CPHC)
2023-06-14
23.62 USD   -0.36%
03:27pCanterbury Park Holding Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
06/01CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORP Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/12Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/14/2023 | 03:27pm EDT
SHAKOPEE, Minn., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (“Canterbury” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CPHC), today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors, pursuant to its dividend policy, approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share that will be paid on July 14, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2023. At this quarterly rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $0.28 per common share.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: CPHC) owns and operates Canterbury Park Racetrack and Card Casino in Shakopee, Minnesota, the only thoroughbred and quarter horse racing facility in the State. The Company generally offers live racing from May to September. The Casino hosts card games 24 hours a day, seven days a week, dealing both poker and table games. The Company also conducts year-round wagering on simulcast horse racing and hosts a variety of other entertainment and special events at its Shakopee facility. The Company is also pursuing a strategy to enhance shareholder value by the ongoing development of approximately 140 acres of underutilized land surrounding the Racetrack that was originally designated for a project known as Canterbury Commons™. The Company is pursuing several mixed-use development opportunities for the remaining underutilized land, directly and through joint ventures. For more information about the Company, please visit www.canterburypark.com.

Cautionary Statement

From time to time, in press releases and in other communications to shareholders or the investing public, Canterbury Park Holding Corporation may make forward-looking statements concerning possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities or plans based on management’s beliefs and assumptions. These forward looking statements are typically preceded by the words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. Shareholders and the investing public should understand that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause actual performance, activities, future dividends or plans after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements when made.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66,8 M - -
Net income 2022 7,51 M - -
Net cash 2022 18,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 0,90%
Capitalization 116 M 116 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 497
Free-Float 46,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Randall D. Sampson Chairman, President, CEO & Senior VP-Operations
Randy J. Dehmer Secretary, Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Carin J. Offerman Lead Independent Director
Maureen H. Bausch Independent Director
John S. Himle Independent Director
