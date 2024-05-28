Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously reported, on April 1, 2024, the Minnesota Racing Commission (the "MRC") approved on-track advance deposit wagering ("ADW") on historical horse racing, which would have permitted Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (the "Company") to place up to 500 terminals for on-track ADW on historical horse racing at its racetrack in Shakopee, Minnesota.

On May 24, 2024, the Governor of Minnesota signed a bill into law that amended Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 240, with the immediate effect that ADW on historical horse racing is not permitted at the Company's racetrack and that the Company may not offer any form of gaming outside of its horse racing and card club operations.

Specifically, the amendments to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 240 (1) provide that ADW does not include historical horse racing and any televised, video or computer screen depicting a video game of chance or slot machine; (2) provide that horse racing does not include any form that has happened in the past or is considered historical horse racing; (3) prohibit a licensed racetrack from conducting or providing for play any of the following: historical horse racing; slot machines; video games of chance; or other gambling devices; and (4) limit the authority of the MRC by providing that such authority does not include the authority to expand gambling, nor the authority to approve or regulate historical horse racing, slot machines, video games of chance, and other gambling devices, by means of rulemaking, a contested case hearing, the review and approval of a plan of operation or proposed or amended plan of operation, the approval of any proposal or request, or any other commission or agency action.

The information in Item 8.01 of this Form 8-K shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filings made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in any such filing, unless the Company expressly sets forth in such filing that such information is to be considered "filed" or incorporated by reference therein. The furnishing of this information will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.