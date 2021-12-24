Suite 580, 625 Howe Street e: info@canterraminerals.com Vancouver, British Columbia p: +1 (604) 687-6644 V6C 2T6 Canada w: canterraminerals.com

Canterra Minerals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(In Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated)

Vancouver, B.C. (December 24, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV:CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of December 9, 2021, it has completed its non-brokeredprivate placement, raising total gross proceeds of approximately $1.1 million (the "Offering"). The Offering consisted of 3,692,500 flow-throughcommon shares of the Company (the "Flow-ThroughShares") at a price of $0.30 per Flow-ThroughShare.

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration activity on the Company's 100% owned Wilding, Noel-Paul and Lemarchant projects located in central Newfoundland where drilling is expected to recommence in early 2022. The exploration activity will qualify as "Canadian Exploration Expenses" and "flow-through mining expenditures", as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to the initial purchasers of the Flow-Through Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021.

The Company has paid finder's fees totaling $51,240, in connection with the Offering in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies.

The Flow-Through Shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering, being April 25, 2022.

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra is advancing its 100% owned Wilding and Noel Paul Gold Projects, as well as its resource stage base metals projects, located 50km south, from Millertown and directly northeast of Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake Gold Project in Central Newfoundland. The 352km2 property package includes 50km of the northeastern strike-extension of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor, which hosts Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake deposits, Matador Mining's Cape Ray deposit, Sokoman's Moosehead discovery and TRU Precious Metals' Golden Rose and Twilight discoveries. Canterra's team has more than 100 years of experience searching for gold and diamonds in Canada and has been involved in the discovery of the Snap Lake diamond mine, in addition to the discovery of the Blackwater Gold deposit in British Columbia, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION

Chris Pennimpede

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the Offering.

