Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Canterra Minerals Corporation    CTM   CA1381342007

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION

(CTM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canterra Minerals Announces Incentive Stock Option Grant

03/19/2021 | 06:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV:CTM)(OTCQB: CTMCF) (“Canterra” or the “Company”) announces that is has granted a total of 2,382,500 options under the Company’s Incentive Stock Option Plan to various employees, executives, directors and advisors of the Company. All of the options are subject to vesting provisions. The options will be granted for a period of five (5) years, commencing on March 19, 2021, exercisable at a price of $0.34 per share.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION

Chris Pennimpede
President & CEO

Additional information about the Company is available at www.canterraminerals.com
For further information, please contact: +1 (604) 687-6644
Email: info@canterraminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company’s exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company’s business and prospects.; the business and operations of the Company; unprecedented market and economic risks associated with current unprecedented market and economic circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under its respective SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION
06:01pCanterra Minerals Announces Incentive Stock Option Grant
GL
03/03Canterra Minerals Announces the Appointment of Josh Serfass to the Board of D..
GL
02/25CANTERRA MINERALS  : Starts Drilling at the Wilding Gold Project Newfoundland
AQ
02/24Canterra Minerals Starts Drilling at the Wilding Gold Project, Newfoundland
GL
02/18CANTERRA MINERALS  : up Nearly 20% as Receives Final Drilling Permits For Wildin..
MT
02/18CANTERRA MINERALS  : Receives Final Permits for Drilling at the Wilding Gold Pro..
AQ
02/17Canterra Minerals Announces Trading on the OTCQB Market
GL
01/13CANTERRA MINERALS  : Doubles its Land Position on the Rogerson Lake Structural C..
AQ
01/12Altius Minerals Up 1.5% As it Releases Year-End Project Generation Update
MT
01/12ALTIUS MINERALS : Up Near 2% After Providing 2020 Year-End Project Generation Up..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,15 M -0,12 M -0,12 M
Net Debt 2019 0,16 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,90x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 17,9 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canterra Minerals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Paul Pennimpede President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harry Chan Chief Financial Officer
Randy C. Turner Chairman
John Angus McDonald Independent Director
Andrew E. M. Farncomb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION-8.11%16
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION12.01%58 576
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.36.13%53 905
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.75%12 085
BOLIDEN AB15.41%10 524
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.95%6 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ