    CTM   CA1381342007

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION

(CTM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/23 05:00:00 pm
0.25 CAD   --.--%
Canterra Minerals : Q3-2021 Financial Statements

11/23/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Canterra Minerals Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

4,359,928

$

3,853,927

Marketable securities (Note 3)

1,035

1,035

Receivables

61,814

12,530

Prepaid expenses

3,307

15,837

4,426,084

3,883,329

Land use deposits

4,000

4,000

Mineral Properties (Note 4)

2,295,216

2,225,503

$

6,725,300

$

6,112,832

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)

151,419

330,483

151,419

330,483

Shareholders' deficit

Share capital (Note 6)

113,120,839

111,569,742

Reserves (Note 6)

2,296,268

994,069

Deficit

(108,843,226)

(106,781,462)

6,573,881

5,782,349

$

6,725,300

$

6,112,832

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 7)

Approved and authorized by the Board on November 23rd, 2021

"Chris Pennimpede"

"Randy Turner"

Chris Pennimpede, President & CEO

Randy C. Turner, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three

Three Months

Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

September

September

September 30,

September

30, 2021

30, 2020

2021

30, 2020

Expenses

Business development

$

4,254

$

317

$

43,029

$

738

Insurance

4,177

3,307

12,530

9,921

Interest

-

2,781

-

7,285

Legal, audit and accounting

104,298

3,205

153,013

1,858

Consulting fees (Note 5)

27,000

12,875

78,650

36,625

Office and miscellaneous

14,713

526

23,653

1,297

Regulatory and transfer agent fees

3,913

5,867

44,064

19,158

Rent (Note 5)

4,020

-

11,200

9,000

Share-based compensation (Note 6)

156,050

-

354,603

-

Wages and benefits (Note 5)

18,283

-

64,223

3,487

Exploration expenditures (Note 4)

468,869

237

1,351,260

7,998

(805,577)

(29,115)

(2,136,225)

(97,367)

Interest income

-

-

-

10

Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities

(1,035)

345

-

517

(1,035)

345

-

527

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(806,612)

$

(28,770)

$

(2,136,225)

$

(96,840)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.02)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number

of common shares outstanding

52,655,272

8,986,487

66,479,498

8,986,487

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

Cash flows used in operating activities

Loss for the period

$

(2,136,225)

$

(96,840)

Items not affecting cash:

Share-based compensation

354,603

-

Unrealized gain on marketable securities

-

(517)

Accrued interest on related party loan

-

7,285

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Increase in receivables

(49,284)

(5,939)

Decrease in prepaid expenses

12,530

9,921

Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(179,064)

(330)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,997,440)

(86,420)

Cash flows used in investing activities

Acquisition of mineral properties

(8,463)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(8,463)

-

Cash flows from financing activities

Capital stock issued

2,511,904

-

Proceeds received from related party (Note 5)

-

80,000

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,511,904

80,000

Change in cash during the period

506,001

(6,420)

Cash, beginning of the period

3,853,927

10,300

Cash, end of the period

$

4,359,928

$

3,880

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canterra Minerals Corporation published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:59:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
