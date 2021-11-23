Canterra Minerals : Q3-2021 Financial Statements

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Canterra Minerals Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
4,359,928
$
3,853,927
Marketable securities (Note 3)
1,035
1,035
Receivables
61,814
12,530
Prepaid expenses
3,307
15,837
4,426,084
3,883,329
Land use deposits
4,000
4,000
Mineral Properties (Note 4)
2,295,216
2,225,503
$
6,725,300
$
6,112,832
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)
151,419
330,483
151,419
330,483
Shareholders' deficit
Share capital (Note 6)
113,120,839
111,569,742
Reserves (Note 6)
2,296,268
994,069
Deficit
(108,843,226)
(106,781,462)
6,573,881
5,782,349
$
6,725,300
$
6,112,832
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 7)
Approved and authorized by the Board on November 23rd, 2021
"Chris Pennimpede"
"Randy Turner"
Chris Pennimpede, President & CEO
Randy C. Turner, Director
CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three
Three Months
Months
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
September
September
September 30,
September
30, 2021
30, 2020
2021
30, 2020
Expenses
Business development
$
4,254
$
317
$
43,029
$
738
Insurance
4,177
3,307
12,530
9,921
Interest
-
2,781
-
7,285
Legal, audit and accounting
104,298
3,205
153,013
1,858
Consulting fees (Note 5)
27,000
12,875
78,650
36,625
Office and miscellaneous
14,713
526
23,653
1,297
Regulatory and transfer agent fees
3,913
5,867
44,064
19,158
Rent (Note 5)
4,020
-
11,200
9,000
Share-based compensation (Note 6)
156,050
-
354,603
-
Wages and benefits (Note 5)
18,283
-
64,223
3,487
Exploration expenditures (Note 4)
468,869
237
1,351,260
7,998
(805,577)
(29,115)
(2,136,225)
(97,367)
Interest income
-
-
-
10
Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities
(1,035)
345
-
517
(1,035)
345
-
527
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(806,612)
$
(28,770)
$
(2,136,225)
$
(96,840)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.02)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number
of common shares outstanding
52,655,272
8,986,487
66,479,498
8,986,487
CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows used in operating activities
Loss for the period
$
(2,136,225)
$
(96,840)
Items not affecting cash:
Share-based compensation
354,603
-
Unrealized gain on marketable securities
-
(517)
Accrued interest on related party loan
-
7,285
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Increase in receivables
(49,284)
(5,939)
Decrease in prepaid expenses
12,530
9,921
Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(179,064)
(330)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,997,440)
(86,420)
Cash flows used in investing activities
Acquisition of mineral properties
(8,463)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,463)
-
Cash flows from financing activities
Capital stock issued
2,511,904
-
Proceeds received from related party (Note 5)
-
80,000
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,511,904
80,000
Change in cash during the period
506,001
(6,420)
Cash, beginning of the period
3,853,927
10,300
Cash, end of the period
$
4,359,928
$
3,880
