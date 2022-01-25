Cantex Mine Development : 25 JANUARY 2022Cantex to Hold Hybrid AGM – Read More

Cantex Mine Development Corp.

CANTEX TO HOLD HYBRID AGM

Kelowna, BC - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (the "Company") will be holding its Annual General Meeting of shareholders on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. PST at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre in Kelowna, BC (2170 Harvey Ave). Management will also be offering a teleconference option via Zoom.

We have strongly encouraged our shareholders to vote online in advance and, if interested, participate in the Zoom video conferencing option. Please note, shareholders that join the meeting remotely will NOT be allowed to vote during the meeting, but will be able to listen in to both the meeting and the presentation that will occur afterwards. Shareholder attendance will be noted in the minutes of the meeting. To participate in the Zoom teleconference, please use the following teleconference information:

Zoom teleconference: Meeting ID 894 4282 2906

No passcode is needed, but admittance to the meeting will be allowed by the host. We ask for your patience in ensuring that all participants to the teleconference are processed appropriately.

Should you feel it essential to attend the meeting, the Company is allowing limited attendance at the meeting. In order to comply with COVID‐19 regulations, please note that masks will be requiredin adherence with both BC health orders and the Ramada's requirements, and that social distancing protocols will be in place. Management has also been informed that, in adherence to BC health orders, all attendees at the physical meeting will be required to provide proof of vaccination with the BC Vaccine Passport and ID.

If you have any questions about the upcoming AGM or the procedures that we will need to adhere to, please contact our office at either 250‐860‐8582 or info@cantex.ca.

Please stay safe,

Cantex Mine Development Corp.