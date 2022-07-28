Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Cantex Mine Development Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CD   CA1381173048

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP.

(CD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cantex Mine Development : 28 JULY 2022Cantex Intersects 27.7 Metres of Semi-Massive to Massive Sulphides at Northeast End of Main Zone on Its 100% Owned North Rackla Project, Yukon – Read More

07/28/2022 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cantex Mine Development Corp.

203 - 1634 Harvey Ave.

Kelowna, BC V1Y 6G2

250.860.8582

www.cantex.ca

CANTEX INTERSECTS 27.7 METRES OF SEMI-MASSIVE TO

MASSIVE SULPHIDES AT NORTHEAST END OF MAIN ZONE ON ITS

100% OWNED NORTH RACKLA PROJECT, YUKON

Kelowna, Canada - July 28, 2022 - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD: TSXV) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling of the Main Zone at its 100‐percent‐owned 14,077 hectare North Rackla claim block in the Yukon.

Dr. Charles Fipke reports

A 27.7 Metre Zone of Semi-Massive to Massive Sulphides Intersected in Hole YKDD22-246 at Northeast End of Main Zone

Hole YKDD22‐246 was drilled at a ‐65 degree dip from the same pad MZ 52 and at the same 145 degree azimuth as hole YKDD22‐239. As reported on July 13, 2022 hole YKDD22‐239, drilled at a ‐45 degree dip, contained a 7.5 meter massive to disseminated sulphide intersection (see Figures 1 and 2).

The semi‐massive to massive sulphides in hole YKDD22‐246 consist of sphalerite (zinc sulphide) and galena (lead sulphide) and were intersected from 49.6 to 77.3 metres. The 27.7 metre intersection occurs between 51 and 69 metres depth from the surface (see Figure 2). A minor amount of chalcopyrite (copper‐iron sulphide) was intersected with massive lead‐zinc sulphides from 90.7 to 91.4m.

The above mentioned two intersections from pad MZ 52 in the northeast extend the Main Zone to 2.15 kilometres. Drilling has now commenced at a ‐80 degree dip below the two intersections on pad MZ 52 (see Figure 2) and the second drill has stepped out further to northeast along strike.

The HQ sized core has been split and is being shipped to CF Minerals in Kelowna for sample preparation prior to being sent to ALS Chemex in Vancouver for analysis.

1

The technical information and results reported here have been reviewed by Mr. Chad Ulansky P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43‐101, who is responsible for the technical content of this release.

Signed,

Charles Fipke

Charles Fipke

Chairman

For further information:

Cantex Mine Development Corp,

Tel: +1‐250‐860‐8582; Email: info@cantex.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks identified in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company's interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

2

Disclaimer

Cantex Mine Development Corp. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 15:06:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP.
11:07aCANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT : 28 JULY 2022Cantex Intersects 27.7 Metres of Semi-Massive to Mas..
PU
09:01aCantex intersects 27.7 metres of semi-massive to massive sulphides at northeast end of ..
AQ
07/22Cantex Mine Development Continues To Intersect Massive Sulphides To Depth At Northeast ..
AQ
07/21Cantex Mine Development Up 9.1% after Reporting Update on Drilling at North Rackla Clai..
MT
07/21CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT : 20 JULY 2022Cantex Continues to Intersect Massive Sulphides to D..
PU
07/21Cantex Continues to Intersect Massive Sulphides to Depth At Northeast End of Main Zone ..
CI
07/21Cantex continues to intersect massive sulphides to depth at northeast end of main zone ..
AQ
07/21Cantex Mine Development Corp. Provides Update on North Rackla Claim Block
CI
07/13CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT : MD&A for the 9-month period ended April 30, 2020
PU
07/13CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT : Condensed consolidated interim FS for the period ended January 3..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -7,22 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,95 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,5 M 17,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cantex Mine Development Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chad Stanley Ulansky President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Jennifer Irons Chief Financial Officer
Charles Edgar Fipke Chairman
Kathrine L. MacDonald Independent Director
Vernon Frolick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP.-20.00%17
BHP GROUP LIMITED-9.59%131 533
RIO TINTO PLC-2.01%96 906
GLENCORE PLC19.16%69 972
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-7.99%40 578
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.95%37 022