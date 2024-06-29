Cantex Mine Development Corp.
203 - 1634 Harvey Ave.
Kelowna, BC V1Y 6G2
250.860.8582
www.cantex.ca
info@cantex.ca
PRIVATE PLACEMENT INCREASED
Kelowna, Canada - June 28, 2024 - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD: TSXV) (the "Company"). Further to its news release of June 3, 2024, the Company is pleased to announce that, due to added interest, it has elected to increase the amount of its previously announced private placement to $1,500,000. All other terms remain the same.
Signed,
Chad Ulansky
Chad Ulansky
President and CEO
For further information:
Cantex Mine Development Corp
Tel: +250-860-8582
Email: info@cantex.ca
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cantex Mine Development Corp. published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 22:41:02 UTC.