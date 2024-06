Cantex Mine Development Corp. is a Canada-based exploration stage company. The Company's principal business activity is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties for commercial mineral deposits. The Company’s primary project is located approximately 100 kilometers northeast of Mayo, Yukon Territory, Canada. The Company has approximately 1,075 claims covering over 21,500 hectares in the Yukon. The Company has a 100% interest in four groups of gold exploration claims comprising of approximately 86 claims. The Company has two projects in Yemen: Al Hariqah (Gold) and Al Masna (Nickel, Copper, Cobalt). The Company owns 60% interest in the Al Hariqah (Gold) project. The Al Hariqah is a gold deposit is located approximately 130 kilometers (km) northwest of Sana'a Yemen. The Al Masna'a nickel, copper, cobalt project is located in the Saadah region approximately 205 km north-northwest of the capital city, Sana'a, and 25 km south of the border with Saudi Arabia.

Sector Diversified Mining