Cantex Mine Development Corp. is a Canada-based exploration stage company. The Company's principal business activity is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties for commercial mineral deposits. The Companyâs primary project is located approximately 100 kilometers northeast of Mayo, Yukon Territory, Canada. The Company has approximately 1,075 claims covering over 21,500 hectares in the Yukon. The Company has a 100% interest in four groups of gold exploration claims comprising of approximately 86 claims. The Company has two projects in Yemen: Al Hariqah (Gold) and Al Masna (Nickel, Copper, Cobalt). The Company owns 60% interest in the Al Hariqah (Gold) project. The Al Hariqah is a gold deposit is located approximately 130 kilometers (km) northwest of Sana'a Yemen. The Al Masna'a nickel, copper, cobalt project is located in the Saadah region approximately 205 km north-northwest of the capital city, Sana'a, and 25 km south of the border with Saudi Arabia.

Sector Diversified Mining