Cantex Mine Development : April 30, 2022

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP.

FORM 51-102F1

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED APRIL 30, 2022

The following Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), prepared as of June 27, 2022, of the results of operations and financial position of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (the "Company") for the nine month period ended April 30, 2022 should be read together with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine month period ended April 30, 2022 and related notes attached thereto, which are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 24 - Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Additional information related to the Company is available on www.cantex.caor on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Description of Business

The Company's principal business activity is the exploration and development of mineral properties for commercial mineral deposits and it is considered to be at the exploration stage. The Company has not yet determined whether any of its properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CD.

The Company's primary project is in the Yukon where the Company has staked 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares. The Company also owns exclusive exploration licenses over a 1,583 square kilometer ("km2") area in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen. In Nevada, USA, the Company also has a 100% interest in 4 groups of gold exploration claims comprised of 86 claims.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this report are forward-looking statements, which reflect our management's expectations regarding our future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities including statements related to the development of existing and future property interests, availability of financing and projected costs and expenses. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits we will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain assumptions and speak only as of the date of this report. These assumptions, which include management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions about current mineral property interests, the global economic environment, the market price and demand for gold and other minerals and our ability to manage our property interests and operating costs, may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements, including: (1) a downturn in general economic conditions, (2) a decreased demand for or price of gold and other minerals, (3) delays in the start of projects with respect to our property interests, (4) inability to locate and acquire additional property interests, (5) the uncertainty of government regulation and politics in Yemen regarding mining and mineral exploration, (6) potential negative financial impact from regulatory investigations, claims, lawsuits and other legal proceedings and challenges, and (7) other factors beyond our control.

There is a significant risk that such forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

- 1 -