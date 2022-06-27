Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Cantex Mine Development Corp.
  News
  Summary
    CD   CA1381173048

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP.

(CD)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:29 2022-06-24 pm EDT
0.2600 CAD   +4.00%
06/27CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT : April 30, 2022 – Q3
PU
06/27CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT : April 30, 2022
PU
06/07CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT : 7 JUNE 2022Cantex Intersects Massive Sulphides in Three Drill Holes in the GZ Zone on Its 100% Owned North Rackla Project, Yukon – Read More
PU
Cantex Mine Development : April 30, 2022 – Q3

06/27/2022 | 07:41pm EDT
Cantex Mine Development Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Unaudited

Expressed in Canadian dollars

April 30, 2022

Cantex Mine Development Corp.

April 30, 2022

Table of contents

Notice to Reader

1

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

3

Condensed Consolidated Inteirm Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

6 - 18

NOTICE TO READER

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Cantex Mine Development Corp. ("the Company") for the nine months ended April 30, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by International Financial Reporting Standards for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Cantex Mine Development Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - prepared by management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)

April 30,

July 31,

As at

Note

2022

2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$

6,147,855

$

2,117,966

Receivables and prepaids

3

99,193

320,540

6,247,048

2,438,506

Non-current assets

Reclamation bonds

4(c)

63,459

61,821

Property and equipment

5

537,395

581,172

Right-of-use assets

6

30,833

169,593

$

6,878,735

$

3,251,092

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

$

123,574

$

327,234

Due to related parties

7

128,754

604,167

Lease obligations

6

47,894

168,413

Flow through premium liability

9(b)

107,240

-

407,462

1,099,814

Non-current liabilities

Asset retirement obligation

8

407,000

407,000

814,462

1,506,814

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

9

84,792,280

75,918,474

Equity reserve

9

4,693,976

4,765,776

Deficit

(83,421,983)

(78,939,972)

6,064,273

1,744,278

$

6,878,735

$

3,251,092

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 9 (b))

Contingencies (Note 10)

Approved by the Board of Directors:

"Vernon Frolick"

"Chad Ulansky"

Vernon Frolick

Chad Ulansky

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page 2

Cantex Mine Development Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)

Three month periods ended

Nine month periods ended

April 30,

April 30,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Depreciation

5,6

$

61,730

$

61,687

$

185,104

$

185,061

Exploration expenditures

4

426,288

725,846

4,414,261

5,863,170

Office and administrative

71,261

33,341

133,840

122,651

Professional fees

24,476

7,991

39,256

21,802

Transfer agent and filing fees

25,375

23,486

49,046

42,758

(609,130)

(852,351)

(4,821,507)

(6,235,442)

Other items

Flow through premium recovery

9(b)

20,749

24,474

185,760

1,481,200

Foreign exchange gain

10,200

9,137

33,829

5,009

Interest income

2,482

6,454

10,057

28,153

Miscellaneous income

1,050

-

33,431

40,065

230,696

1,514,362

Loss and comprehensive loss

$

(575,699)

$

(812,286)

$

(4,590,811)

$

(4,721,080)

Loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.07)

$

(0.09)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding, basic and diluted

69,919,435

51,224,891

63,898,218

50,789,436

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cantex Mine Development Corp. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 23:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
