Cantex Mine Development : April 30, 2022 – Q3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Condensed Consolidated Inteirm Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
NOTICE TO READER
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Cantex Mine Development Corp. ("the Company") for the nine months ended April 30, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by International Financial Reporting Standards for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Cantex Mine Development Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - prepared by management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)
April 30,
July 31,
As at
Note
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
6,147,855
$
2,117,966
Receivables and prepaids
3
99,193
320,540
6,247,048
2,438,506
Non-current assets
Reclamation bonds
4(c)
63,459
61,821
Property and equipment
5
537,395
581,172
Right-of-use assets
6
30,833
169,593
$
6,878,735
$
3,251,092
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
$
123,574
$
327,234
Due to related parties
7
128,754
604,167
Lease obligations
6
47,894
168,413
Flow through premium liability
9(b)
107,240
-
407,462
1,099,814
Non-current liabilities
Asset retirement obligation
8
407,000
407,000
814,462
1,506,814
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
9
84,792,280
75,918,474
Equity reserve
9
4,693,976
4,765,776
Deficit
(83,421,983)
(78,939,972)
6,064,273
1,744,278
$
6,878,735
$
3,251,092
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 9 (b))
Contingencies (Note 10)
Approved by the Board of Directors:
"Vernon Frolick"
"Chad Ulansky"
Vernon Frolick
Chad Ulansky
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Cantex Mine Development Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)
Three month periods ended
Nine month periods ended
April 30,
April 30,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Depreciation
5,6
$
61,730
$
61,687
$
185,104
$
185,061
Exploration expenditures
4
426,288
725,846
4,414,261
5,863,170
Office and administrative
71,261
33,341
133,840
122,651
Professional fees
24,476
7,991
39,256
21,802
Transfer agent and filing fees
25,375
23,486
49,046
42,758
(609,130)
(852,351)
(4,821,507)
(6,235,442)
Other items
Flow through premium recovery
9(b)
20,749
24,474
185,760
1,481,200
Foreign exchange gain
10,200
9,137
33,829
5,009
Interest income
2,482
6,454
10,057
28,153
Miscellaneous income
1,050
-
33,431
40,065
230,696
1,514,362
Loss and comprehensive loss
$
(575,699)
$
(812,286)
$
(4,590,811)
$
(4,721,080)
Loss per common share, basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.07)
$
(0.09)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding, basic and diluted
69,919,435
51,224,891
63,898,218
50,789,436
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
