Cantex Mine Development Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Unaudited

Expressed in Canadian dollars

April 30, 2024

Cantex Mine Development Corp.

April 30, 2024

Table of contents

Notice to Reader

1

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

6 - 21

NOTICE TO READER

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Cantex Mine Development Corp. ("the Company") for the nine month period ended April 30, 2024 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by International Financial Reporting Standards for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Cantex Mine Development Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - prepared by management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)

April 30,

July 31,

As at

Note

2024

2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$

3,782,708

$

787,323

Receivables and prepaids

3

132,343

53,199

3,915,051

840,522

Non-current assets

Reclamation bonds

4(c)

69,179

66,316

Equipment

5

325,177

396,387

Right-of-use assets

6

30,410

167,257

$

4,339,817

$

1,470,482

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

$

207,871

$

132,848

Due to related parties

7

108,893

723,574

Current portion of lease obligations

6

44,971

154,477

Flow through premium liability

9(b)

150,454

3,679

512,189

1,014,578

Non-current liabilities

Asset retirement obligation

8

406,000

406,000

918,189

1,420,578

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

9

93,100,820

87,239,598

Equity reserve

9

5,145,268

4,804,593

Deficit

(94,824,460)

(91,994,287)

3,421,628

49,904

$

4,339,817

$

1,470,482

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent event (Note 9(b))

Commitments (Note 9(b))

Contingencies (Note 10)

Approved by the Board of Directors:

"Vernon Frolick"

"Chad Ulansky"

Vernon Frolick

Chad Ulansky

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page 2

Cantex Mine Development Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

Three month periods ended

Nine month periods ended

April 30,

April 30,

Note

2024

2023

2024

2022

Expenses

Accretion

8

$

8,963

$

7,038

$

26,888

$

21,113

Depreciation

5,6

60,986

61,177

183,456

183,533

Exploration expenditures

4

394,816

462,371

2,470,433

4,585,088

Office and administrative

170,212

36,803

427,283

168,197

Professional fees

23,229

13,565

41,700

25,840

Stock-based compensation

9(c)

475

-

475

-

Transfer agent and filing fees

27,037

22,825

61,700

60,804

(685,718)

(603,779)

(3,211,935)

(5,044,575)

Other items

Flow through premium recovery

9(b)

43,353

68,037

270,225

224,037

Foreign exchange gain

6,123

8,972

22,585

34,703

Interest income

54,015

5,210

88,952

33,088

103,491

82,219

381,762

291,828

Loss and comprehensive loss

$

(582,227)

$

(521,560)

$

(2,830,173)

$

(4,752,747)

Loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.06)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding, basic and diluted

115,042,813

86,779,747

104,651,343

84,169,443

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated inteirm financial statements.

Page 3

Cantex Mine Development Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

Number of

common

Share

Equity

Note

shares

capital

reserve

Deficit

Total

Balance, July 31, 2022

80,328,149

$

84,792,280

$

4,693,976

$(86,800,298)

$

2,685,958

Shares issued for cash - private placement

9(b)

9,717,703

2,792,900

-

-

2,792,900

Shares issued for services rendered

9(b)

322,560

80,640

-

-

80,640

Share issuance costs

9(b)

-

(77,390)

31,000

-

(46,390)

Flow through premium

9(b)

-

(348,000)

-

-

(348,000)

Reserves transferred on expired options

-

-

(82,000)

82,000

-

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(4,752,747)

(4,752,747)

Balance, April 30, 2023

90,368,412

87,240,430

4,642,976

(91,471,045)

412,361

Shares issued for cash - private placement

9(b)

-

(79,364)

160,004

-

80,640

Shares issued for services rendered

9(b)

-

(1,613)

1,613

-

-

Share issuance costs

9(b)

-

(83,855)

-

-

(83,855)

Flow through premium

9(b)

-

164,000

-

-

164,000

Loss and comprehensive loss to year end

-

-

-

(523,242)

(523,242)

Balance, July 31, 2023

90,368,412

87,239,598

4,804,593

(91,994,287)

49,904

Shares issued for cash - private placement

9(b)

23,651,327

6,504,275

319,400

-

6,823,675

Shares issued for services rendered

9(b)

1,023,074

266,000

-

-

266,000

Share issuance costs

9(b)

-

(596,053)

124,800

-

(471,253)

Flow through premium

9(b)

-

(417,000)

-

-

(417,000)

Share-based compensation

9(c)

-

-

475

-

475

Reserves transferred on expired warrants

-

104,000

(104,000)

-

-

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,830,173)

(2,830,173)

Balance, April 30, 2024

115,042,813

$

93,100,820

$

5,145,268

$(94,824,460)

$

3,421,628

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page 4

Cantex Mine Development Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)

Nine month periods ended

April 30,

2024

2023

Operating activities

Loss for the period

$

(2,830,173)

$

(4,752,747)

Items not involving cash

Flow through premium recovery

(270,225)

(224,037)

Accretion

26,888

21,113

Depreciation

183,456

183,533

Interest on lease obligations

4,869

17,755

Unrealized foreign exchange gain

(2,863)

(4,717)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Receivables and prepaids

(79,144)

223,928

Trade and other payables and due to related parties

(539,658)

(122,331)

(3,506,375)

(4,657,503)

Investing activities

Purchase of capital assets

(2,287)

-

(2,287)

-

Financing activities

Issuance of common shares

6,823,675

2,873,540

Share issue costs

(205,253)

(46,390)

Lease liability for right-of-use assets

(114,375)

(114,375)

6,504,047

2,712,775

Change in cash during the period

2,995,385

(1,944,728)

Cash, beginning of period

787,323

3,540,996

Cash, end of period

$

3,782,708

$

1,596,268

Supplemental disclosure:

Taxes paid

$

-

$

-

Interest paid

$

-

$

-

Residual value of warrants

$

319,400

$

-

Shares issues as share issuance costs

$

266,000

$

80,640

Finder's warrants issued as fees on private placement

$

124,800

$

31,000

Transfer of reserves on expired warrants

$

104,000

$

-

Flow through premium liability

$

57,000

$

224,037

Transfer of reserves on expired options

$

-

$

82,000

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page 5

Cantex Mine Development Corp.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements April 30, 2024

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)

  1. Nature and continuance of operations
    Cantex Mine Development Corp. ("Cantex" or the "Company") is incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is considered to be in the exploration stage with respect to its mineral properties. To date, the Company has not generated significant revenues from operations and has not yet determined whether its mineral properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CD" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CTXDF".
    The head office, principal address and registered and records office of the Company are located at 203-1634 Harvey Avenue, Kelowna, BC V1Y 6G2.
    These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by management on a going concern basis, which assumes the Company will continue in operations for the foreseeable future and be able to realize its assets and discharge is liabilities in the normal course of business. The ability of the Company to continue operations is dependent upon the existence of economically recoverable reserves, successful development of the Company's mineral properties (Note 4), completion of equity financings (Note 9), and generating profitable operations in the future. It is not possible to predict whether economically recoverable reserves exist, the Company's financing efforts will be successful, or if the Company will attain a profitable level of operations.
    There are many external factors that can adversely affect general workforces, economies and financial markets globally. Examples include, but are not limited to, the COVID-19 global pandemic and political conflict in other regions. It is not possible for the Company to predict the duration or magnitude of adverse results of such external factors and their effect on the Company's business or ability to raise funds.
    As at April 30, 2024, the Company has incurred cumulative losses of $94,824,460 (July 31, 2023 - $91,994,287) and has positive working capital of $3,402,862 (July 31, 2023 - negative working capital of $174,056). Additional financing will be required for the Company to continue operations. The above conditions may raise significant doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Should the Company be unable to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business, adjustments would be necessary in the carrying values of assets and liabilities.
  2. Basis of presentation
    1. Statement of compliance
      These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The significant policies applied in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those set out in Note 3 to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2023.
      These condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2023 annual consolidated financial statements. These interim financial statements do not include all the necessary annual disclosure in accordance with IFRS.
      These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved for issue by the Audit Committee on June 20, 2024.

Page 6

Cantex Mine Development Corp.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements April 30, 2024

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)

2. Basis of presentation (continued)

  1. Basis of presentation
    These condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cantex Gold Corp.

Proportion of Ownership Interest

Country of

April 30,

July 31,

Name of Subsidiary

Incorporation

2024

2023

Cantex Gold Corp.

USA

100%

100%

3. Receivables and prepaids

April 30,

July 31,

2024

2023

GST receivables

$

20,214

$

20,519

Prepaid expenses

112,129

31,883

Third party receivable

-

797

$

132,343

$

53,199

4. Mineral property interests

The Company has not yet determined whether any of its mineral properties contain economically recoverable mineral reserves. Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to the mineral properties in which it, through its subsidiary, has an interest, in accordance with industry standards for the stage of exploration of such properties, those procedures do not guarantee the Company's title.

Title to mining properties involves certain inherent risks due to the difficulties of determining the validity of certain claims as well as the potential for problems arising from the frequently ambiguous conveyancing history characteristic of many mining properties. The Company has diligently investigated rights of ownership of all of the mineral concessions in which it has an interest and, to the best of its knowledge, all agreements relating to such ownership rights are in good standing. However, this should not be construed as a guarantee of title. The concessions may be subject to prior claims, agreements or transfers and rights of ownership may be affected by undetected defects.

Page 7

Cantex Mine Development Corp.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements April 30, 2024

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)

4. Mineral property interests (continued)

Yukon (a)

Yemen (b)

Nevada (c)

Total

Cumulative expenditures to July

31, 2022

$ 41,832,622

$ 26,718,360

$

3,334,874

$ 71,885,856

Consulting and engineering

935,414

11,230

9,414

956,058

Licenses and permits

16,685

-

20,345

37,030

Travel, field and other

2,192,575

99,289

1,876

2,293,740

Wages

1,226,113

72,147

-

1,298,260

Net expenditures during the period

4,370,787

182,666

31,635

4,585,088

Cumulative expenditures to April

30, 2023

46,203,409

26,901,026

3,366,509

76,470,944

Net expenditures to year end

287,617

48,301

9,682

345,600

Cumulative expenditures to July

46,491,026

26,949,327

3,376,191

76,816,544

31, 2023

Consulting and engineering

431,726

22,704

1,751

456,181

Licenses and permits

35,585

-

11,165

46,750

Travel, field and other

1,158,337

80,263

1,862

1,240,462

Wages

602,903

124,137

-

727,040

Net expenditures during the period

2,228,551

227,104

14,778

2,470,433

Cumulative expenditures to April

30, 2024

$ 48,719,577

$ 27,176,431

$

3,390,969

$ 79,286,977

  1. Yukon program
    As of April 30, 2024, the Company holds certain claim blocks, which are located northeast of Mayo, Yukon, Canada. These claims are 100% held by the Company and were acquired by staking.
  2. Yemen program
    1. Exploration license
      During 1996, the Company was granted a prospecting permit in the Republic of Yemen. The Company has held an exploration license granting exclusive exploration rights and the right to obtain an exploration contract since 1999. Under the terms of the exploration contract, the Government of the Republic of Yemen has the right to offer to acquire, on commercial terms, an undivided interest of up to 49% in this exploration license. In this event, the Company's interest (and that of any partner) would be diluted proportionately.

Page 8

