The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by International Financial Reporting Standards for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Cantex Mine Development Corp. ("the Company") for the nine month period ended April 30, 2024 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

Cantex Mine Development Corp.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements April 30, 2024

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)

2. Basis of presentation (continued)

Basis of presentation

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cantex Gold Corp.

Proportion of Ownership Interest Country of April 30, July 31, Name of Subsidiary Incorporation 2024 2023 Cantex Gold Corp. USA 100% 100% 3. Receivables and prepaids April 30, July 31, 2024 2023 GST receivables $ 20,214 $ 20,519 Prepaid expenses 112,129 31,883 Third party receivable - 797 $ 132,343 $ 53,199

4. Mineral property interests

The Company has not yet determined whether any of its mineral properties contain economically recoverable mineral reserves. Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to the mineral properties in which it, through its subsidiary, has an interest, in accordance with industry standards for the stage of exploration of such properties, those procedures do not guarantee the Company's title.

Title to mining properties involves certain inherent risks due to the difficulties of determining the validity of certain claims as well as the potential for problems arising from the frequently ambiguous conveyancing history characteristic of many mining properties. The Company has diligently investigated rights of ownership of all of the mineral concessions in which it has an interest and, to the best of its knowledge, all agreements relating to such ownership rights are in good standing. However, this should not be construed as a guarantee of title. The concessions may be subject to prior claims, agreements or transfers and rights of ownership may be affected by undetected defects.

