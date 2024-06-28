Cantex Mine Development Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Unaudited
Expressed in Canadian dollars
April 30, 2024
Cantex Mine Development Corp.
April 30, 2024
Table of contents
Notice to Reader
1
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
2
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
4
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
5
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
6 - 21
NOTICE TO READER
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Cantex Mine Development Corp. ("the Company") for the nine month period ended April 30, 2024 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by International Financial Reporting Standards for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Cantex Mine Development Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - prepared by management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)
April 30,
July 31,
As at
Note
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
3,782,708
$
787,323
Receivables and prepaids
3
132,343
53,199
3,915,051
840,522
Non-current assets
Reclamation bonds
4(c)
69,179
66,316
Equipment
5
325,177
396,387
Right-of-use assets
6
30,410
167,257
$
4,339,817
$
1,470,482
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
$
207,871
$
132,848
Due to related parties
7
108,893
723,574
Current portion of lease obligations
6
44,971
154,477
Flow through premium liability
9(b)
150,454
3,679
512,189
1,014,578
Non-current liabilities
Asset retirement obligation
8
406,000
406,000
918,189
1,420,578
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
9
93,100,820
87,239,598
Equity reserve
9
5,145,268
4,804,593
Deficit
(94,824,460)
(91,994,287)
3,421,628
49,904
$
4,339,817
$
1,470,482
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent event (Note 9(b))
Commitments (Note 9(b))
Contingencies (Note 10)
Approved by the Board of Directors:
"Vernon Frolick"
"Chad Ulansky"
Vernon Frolick
Chad Ulansky
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page 2
Cantex Mine Development Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
Three month periods ended
Nine month periods ended
April 30,
April 30,
Note
2024
2023
2024
2022
Expenses
Accretion
8
$
8,963
$
7,038
$
26,888
$
21,113
Depreciation
5,6
60,986
61,177
183,456
183,533
Exploration expenditures
4
394,816
462,371
2,470,433
4,585,088
Office and administrative
170,212
36,803
427,283
168,197
Professional fees
23,229
13,565
41,700
25,840
Stock-based compensation
9(c)
475
-
475
-
Transfer agent and filing fees
27,037
22,825
61,700
60,804
(685,718)
(603,779)
(3,211,935)
(5,044,575)
Other items
Flow through premium recovery
9(b)
43,353
68,037
270,225
224,037
Foreign exchange gain
6,123
8,972
22,585
34,703
Interest income
54,015
5,210
88,952
33,088
103,491
82,219
381,762
291,828
Loss and comprehensive loss
$
(582,227)
$
(521,560)
$
(2,830,173)
$
(4,752,747)
Loss per common share, basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.06)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding, basic and diluted
115,042,813
86,779,747
104,651,343
84,169,443
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated inteirm financial statements.
Page 3
Cantex Mine Development Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
Number of
common
Share
Equity
Note
shares
capital
reserve
Deficit
Total
Balance, July 31, 2022
80,328,149
$
84,792,280
$
4,693,976
$(86,800,298)
$
2,685,958
Shares issued for cash - private placement
9(b)
9,717,703
2,792,900
-
-
2,792,900
Shares issued for services rendered
9(b)
322,560
80,640
-
-
80,640
Share issuance costs
9(b)
-
(77,390)
31,000
-
(46,390)
Flow through premium
9(b)
-
(348,000)
-
-
(348,000)
Reserves transferred on expired options
-
-
(82,000)
82,000
-
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(4,752,747)
(4,752,747)
Balance, April 30, 2023
90,368,412
87,240,430
4,642,976
(91,471,045)
412,361
Shares issued for cash - private placement
9(b)
-
(79,364)
160,004
-
80,640
Shares issued for services rendered
9(b)
-
(1,613)
1,613
-
-
Share issuance costs
9(b)
-
(83,855)
-
-
(83,855)
Flow through premium
9(b)
-
164,000
-
-
164,000
Loss and comprehensive loss to year end
-
-
-
(523,242)
(523,242)
Balance, July 31, 2023
90,368,412
87,239,598
4,804,593
(91,994,287)
49,904
Shares issued for cash - private placement
9(b)
23,651,327
6,504,275
319,400
-
6,823,675
Shares issued for services rendered
9(b)
1,023,074
266,000
-
-
266,000
Share issuance costs
9(b)
-
(596,053)
124,800
-
(471,253)
Flow through premium
9(b)
-
(417,000)
-
-
(417,000)
Share-based compensation
9(c)
-
-
475
-
475
Reserves transferred on expired warrants
-
104,000
(104,000)
-
-
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,830,173)
(2,830,173)
Balance, April 30, 2024
115,042,813
$
93,100,820
$
5,145,268
$(94,824,460)
$
3,421,628
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page 4
Cantex Mine Development Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)
Nine month periods ended
April 30,
2024
2023
Operating activities
Loss for the period
$
(2,830,173)
$
(4,752,747)
Items not involving cash
Flow through premium recovery
(270,225)
(224,037)
Accretion
26,888
21,113
Depreciation
183,456
183,533
Interest on lease obligations
4,869
17,755
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
(2,863)
(4,717)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Receivables and prepaids
(79,144)
223,928
Trade and other payables and due to related parties
(539,658)
(122,331)
(3,506,375)
(4,657,503)
Investing activities
Purchase of capital assets
(2,287)
-
(2,287)
-
Financing activities
Issuance of common shares
6,823,675
2,873,540
Share issue costs
(205,253)
(46,390)
Lease liability for right-of-use assets
(114,375)
(114,375)
6,504,047
2,712,775
Change in cash during the period
2,995,385
(1,944,728)
Cash, beginning of period
787,323
3,540,996
Cash, end of period
$
3,782,708
$
1,596,268
Supplemental disclosure:
Taxes paid
$
-
$
-
Interest paid
$
-
$
-
Residual value of warrants
$
319,400
$
-
Shares issues as share issuance costs
$
266,000
$
80,640
Finder's warrants issued as fees on private placement
$
124,800
$
31,000
Transfer of reserves on expired warrants
$
104,000
$
-
Flow through premium liability
$
57,000
$
224,037
Transfer of reserves on expired options
$
-
$
82,000
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page 5
Cantex Mine Development Corp.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements April 30, 2024
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)
-
Nature and continuance of operations
Cantex Mine Development Corp. ("Cantex" or the "Company") is incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is considered to be in the exploration stage with respect to its mineral properties. To date, the Company has not generated significant revenues from operations and has not yet determined whether its mineral properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CD" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CTXDF".
The head office, principal address and registered and records office of the Company are located at 203-1634 Harvey Avenue, Kelowna, BC V1Y 6G2.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by management on a going concern basis, which assumes the Company will continue in operations for the foreseeable future and be able to realize its assets and discharge is liabilities in the normal course of business. The ability of the Company to continue operations is dependent upon the existence of economically recoverable reserves, successful development of the Company's mineral properties (Note 4), completion of equity financings (Note 9), and generating profitable operations in the future. It is not possible to predict whether economically recoverable reserves exist, the Company's financing efforts will be successful, or if the Company will attain a profitable level of operations.
There are many external factors that can adversely affect general workforces, economies and financial markets globally. Examples include, but are not limited to, the COVID-19 global pandemic and political conflict in other regions. It is not possible for the Company to predict the duration or magnitude of adverse results of such external factors and their effect on the Company's business or ability to raise funds.
As at April 30, 2024, the Company has incurred cumulative losses of $94,824,460 (July 31, 2023 - $91,994,287) and has positive working capital of $3,402,862 (July 31, 2023 - negative working capital of $174,056). Additional financing will be required for the Company to continue operations. The above conditions may raise significant doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Should the Company be unable to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business, adjustments would be necessary in the carrying values of assets and liabilities.
- Basis of presentation
-
Statement of compliance
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The significant policies applied in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those set out in Note 3 to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2023.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2023 annual consolidated financial statements. These interim financial statements do not include all the necessary annual disclosure in accordance with IFRS.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved for issue by the Audit Committee on June 20, 2024.
- Statement of compliance
Page 6
Cantex Mine Development Corp.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements April 30, 2024
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)
2. Basis of presentation (continued)
-
Basis of presentation
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cantex Gold Corp.
Proportion of Ownership Interest
Country of
April 30,
July 31,
Name of Subsidiary
Incorporation
2024
2023
Cantex Gold Corp.
USA
100%
100%
3. Receivables and prepaids
April 30,
July 31,
2024
2023
GST receivables
$
20,214
$
20,519
Prepaid expenses
112,129
31,883
Third party receivable
-
797
$
132,343
$
53,199
4. Mineral property interests
The Company has not yet determined whether any of its mineral properties contain economically recoverable mineral reserves. Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to the mineral properties in which it, through its subsidiary, has an interest, in accordance with industry standards for the stage of exploration of such properties, those procedures do not guarantee the Company's title.
Title to mining properties involves certain inherent risks due to the difficulties of determining the validity of certain claims as well as the potential for problems arising from the frequently ambiguous conveyancing history characteristic of many mining properties. The Company has diligently investigated rights of ownership of all of the mineral concessions in which it has an interest and, to the best of its knowledge, all agreements relating to such ownership rights are in good standing. However, this should not be construed as a guarantee of title. The concessions may be subject to prior claims, agreements or transfers and rights of ownership may be affected by undetected defects.
Page 7
Cantex Mine Development Corp.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements April 30, 2024
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)
4. Mineral property interests (continued)
Yukon (a)
Yemen (b)
Nevada (c)
Total
Cumulative expenditures to July
31, 2022
$ 41,832,622
$ 26,718,360
$
3,334,874
$ 71,885,856
Consulting and engineering
935,414
11,230
9,414
956,058
Licenses and permits
16,685
-
20,345
37,030
Travel, field and other
2,192,575
99,289
1,876
2,293,740
Wages
1,226,113
72,147
-
1,298,260
Net expenditures during the period
4,370,787
182,666
31,635
4,585,088
Cumulative expenditures to April
30, 2023
46,203,409
26,901,026
3,366,509
76,470,944
Net expenditures to year end
287,617
48,301
9,682
345,600
Cumulative expenditures to July
46,491,026
26,949,327
3,376,191
76,816,544
31, 2023
Consulting and engineering
431,726
22,704
1,751
456,181
Licenses and permits
35,585
-
11,165
46,750
Travel, field and other
1,158,337
80,263
1,862
1,240,462
Wages
602,903
124,137
-
727,040
Net expenditures during the period
2,228,551
227,104
14,778
2,470,433
Cumulative expenditures to April
30, 2024
$ 48,719,577
$ 27,176,431
$
3,390,969
$ 79,286,977
- Yukon program
As of April 30, 2024, the Company holds certain claim blocks, which are located northeast of Mayo, Yukon, Canada. These claims are 100% held by the Company and were acquired by staking.
- Yemen program
-
Exploration license
During 1996, the Company was granted a prospecting permit in the Republic of Yemen. The Company has held an exploration license granting exclusive exploration rights and the right to obtain an exploration contract since 1999. Under the terms of the exploration contract, the Government of the Republic of Yemen has the right to offer to acquire, on commercial terms, an undivided interest of up to 49% in this exploration license. In this event, the Company's interest (and that of any partner) would be diluted proportionately.
- Exploration license
Page 8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cantex Mine Development Corp. published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 21:27:02 UTC.