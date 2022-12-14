Cantourage Group SE: Most potent cannabis flower on the German market: Cantourage launches Miracle Valley’s second product

EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Product Launch/Market Launch

Most potent cannabis flower on the German market: Cantourage launches Miracle Valley’s second product Cantourage continues to spearhead innovation in the European cannabis industry by introducing the Ice & Sugar cultivar – now available in pharmacies throughout Germany for the first time

First batch of product has the highest THC concentration of any medical cannabis flower released in Germany to date, opening up an additional treatment option for patients with high THC demand

Flowers are cultivated by Miracle Valley in Canada with a “craft growing” approach – a category in which Cantourage plans to add more products in the coming months Berlin, 14 December 2022 – Cantourage Group SE (FRA:HIGH), a European medical cannabis leader, and Miracle Valley, a Canada-based cannabis grower, have extended their partnership for patients across Germany to have an even larger variety of high THC medical cannabis products at their disposal. After successfully introducing Miracle Valley’s highly sought-after Mac 1 cultivar to the German market in April 2022, patients throughout Germany now have access to Miracle Valley’s second cultivar on the German market, Ice & Sugar. Both flowers are cultivated under “craft growing” conditions in British Columbia, Canada. Ice & Sugar’s first batch has the highest THC content of any medical cannabis flower released in Germany to date.



Earlier this year, right after disrupting the Dronabinol (neat THC) market with its Dronabinol solution, Cantourage launched Miracle Valley’s Mac 1, which at the time set a new gold standard for medical cannabis quality in Germany. Miracle Valley cultivates medical cannabis in a distinctive “craft growing” approach, allowing for small batches of high-quality medical cannabis grown in a controlled indoor environment. Through its unique sourcing network and its own manufacturing platform, Cantourage plans to further extend its supply within the “craft cannabis” segment in early 2023 in order to meet the rapidly increasing demand for premium quality medical cannabis flowers by patients in Germany and other European countries.



Sebastian Blöte, European Sales Director of Cantourage, commented: “We are excited to set yet another benchmark in our industry by adding Miracle Valley’s Ice & Sugar cultivar to our medical portfolio, continuing our efforts to provide patients in Europe with the best cannabis from around the world. Mac 1 has already set new quality standards on which we now build with Miracle Valley’s second product.”



Scott Mayer, CEO of Miracle Valley, added: “At Miracle Valley, we are all about setting new standards for premium cannabis cultivation and to provide patients with the highest quality cannabis strains available. We are pleased that by expanding our cooperation with Cantourage, another of our high-quality products will now be available in Europe.”



Miracle Valley is a fully operational facility licensed under the Cannabis Act of Canada and based in British Columbia in the Cascade Mountain Range. As a privately held company founded in July 2013, Miracle Valley has made its mission to serve the needs of customers and patients alike, while setting new quality benchmarks for medical cannabis flowers.

Cantourage processes the cannabis flowers, transforming them to medical cannabis products, and makes them available to pharmacies in Germany, the EU and UK.





About Cantourage

Cantourage is a publicly listed, leading European medical cannabis company. The Berlin-based company with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and Poland, was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. Cantourage enables producers from all over the world to become part of the rapidly growing European medical cannabis market in a faster and more cost-effective way, while guaranteeing and developing the highest European quality standards. The company offers products in all relevant market segments: dried flowers, extracts, Dronabinol and pharma-grade Cannabidiol. The company was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 and is listed under the stock ticker “HIGH”.



About Miracle Valley

Miracle Valley is an uncompromising, cultivation focused-premium flower company, dedicated to the art and science of growing the best cannabis plants in Canada. As a privately held company, Miracle Valley is dedicated to the customer as its shareholders - not the public markets. Miracle valley is led by cannabis enthusiast Scott Mayer. Miracle Valley’s strength and passion are cannabis flowers. Its vision is to raise the standard in the premium cannabis flower category by providing unique and exotic genetics expertly grown by passionate people.



