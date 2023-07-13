EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Statement

Cantourage Group SE welcomes draft bill of the Federal Ministry of Health on the new Cannabis Act and an amendment to the Medical Cannabis Act



13.07.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Cantourage welcomes draft bill of the Federal Ministry of Health on the new Cannabis Act and an amendment to the Medical Cannabis Act Medical cannabis no longer to be classified as a narcotic drug (BtM)

Unchanged high quality requirements for import, production and distribution of medical cannabis

Abolition of BtM status enables easier handling of cannabis medicines Berlin, July 13th, 2023 – Cantourage Group SE (hereinafter “Cantourage,” ISIN: DE000A3DSV01), a leading European company for the production and distribution of medical cannabis, welcomes the draft bill recently presented by the German Federal Ministry of Health on the new “Cannabis Act” (CanG). The CanG builds on the current “Medicinal Cannabis Act” (MedCanG) and is aimed at enabling the controlled use of cannabis as well as significantly improving health care.



The proposed bill distinguishes between cannabis for medical, scientific and non-medical purposes. Despite the planned easier dispensing of medical cannabis by doctors and pharmacies, the high quality requirements for importation, production, distribution and related licenses and permits would remain unchanged.



“If implemented as it stands, the bill would greatly facilitate and thereby improve access to medical cannabis. At the same time, the high quality requirements for manufacturing and distribution would continue to apply,” said Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage. “Our ability to manufacture high quality medical cannabis products under these stringent quality requirements puts us in an excellent position to meet the expected higher demand. Our platform, along with our extensive partner network, puts us in a strong position to capitalize on such market changes and further establish cannabis from pharmacies.”



Medical cannabis has been prescribed throughout Germany for several years, but the classification of cannabis as a narcotic has made access difficult. The expansion of MedCanG would remove this barrier and pave the way for cannabis to be prescribed through a simple prescription.



“The proposed amendment would be an important step towards improving patient care,” commented Bernd Fischer, CFO of Cantourage. “We expect that this would lead to significantly more patients and especially physicians considering cannabis as an alternative medicine for a wide range of indications.”



About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. With an experienced management team and its “Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on November 11, 2022 and is listed under ticker symbol “HIGH”.



More information: www.cantourage.com



