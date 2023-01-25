Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cantourage Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HIGH   DE000A3DSV01

CANTOURAGE GROUP SE

(HIGH)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:39:18 2023-01-25 am EST
10.21 EUR   +1.09%
10:33aDd : Cantourage Group SE: CDXX Vermögens- und Verwaltungs GmbH, buy
EQ
03:50aDd : Cantourage Group SE: CDXX Vermögens- und Verwaltungs GmbH, buy
EQ
2022Cantourage Group Se : Most potent cannabis flower on the German market: Cantourage launches Miracle Valley's second product
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Cantourage Group SE: CDXX Vermögens- und Verwaltungs GmbH, buy

01/25/2023 | 10:33am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.01.2023 / 16:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: CDXX Vermögens- und Verwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Patrick
Last name(s): Hoffmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cantourage Group SE

b) LEI
3912003NCTLO6YHA9V48 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3DSV01

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.00 EUR 500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.0000 EUR 500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


25.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cantourage Group SE
Feurigstraße 54
10827 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.cantourage.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

80629  25.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1543719&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
