Canuc Resources : Second Financials

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Canuc Resources Corporation (formerly Santa Rosa Silver Mining Corp. and referred to as the "Company" or "Canuc") are the responsibility of management. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the balance sheet date. In the opinion of management, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances.
Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and (ii) the condensed interim consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the years presented by the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the audited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.
Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.
AUDITOR'S INVOLVEMENT
MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, the external auditors of Canuc Resources Corporation., have not audited or performed review procedures applicable to auditor review of interim financial statements as at the end of the six-month periods June 30, 2022 and 2021.
(signed)
(signed)
"Christopher J. Berlet"
"Artie Hao Li"
Christopher J. Berlet
Artie Hao Li
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Toronto, Canada
August 12, 2022
CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION
(Formerly Santa Rosa Silver Mining Corp.)
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian dollars
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
257,250
$
1,305,374
Receivables and prepaids
312,532
126,685
Total Current Assets
569,782
1,432,059
Property and equipment
(245)
-
Oil and gas properties and interests (note 8)
-
-
Total Assets
$
569,537
$
1,432,059
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
605,060
$
918,895
Lease Liability
-
-
Loans
-
-
Total Current Liabilities
605,060
918,895
Lease Liability
-
-
Decommissioning obligation (note 9)
64,220
61,649
Total Liabilities
$
669,280
980,544
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (note 10)
$
14,118,508
$
13,714,858
Warrants (note 11)
3,032,673
3,197,626
Options (note 12)
1,366,200
1,366,200
Contributed surplus
1,511,361
1,300,058
Accumulated and comprehensive income (loss)
(150,557)
(111,284)
Deficit
(19,977,928)
(19,015,943)
Total Equity
$
99,743
$
451,515
Total Equity and Liabilities
$
569,537
$
1,432,059
Going Concern (note 1)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Approved on behalf of the Board:
"Chris Berlet", Director
- 2 -
CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION
(Formerly Santa Rosa Silver Mining Corp.)
Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the six month periods ended
Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian dollars
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales of Petroleum Products
Sales
$
104,862
40,525
161,090
72,210
Operating costs
(55,477)
(33,260)
(85,888)
(47,408)
Depletion
-
-
-
-
Gross Profit (loss)
49,385
7,265
75,202
24,802
Expenses
Management fees
(16,732)
146,985
144,980
450,500
Shareholder and investor relations
48,378
129,568
81,023
920,801
Travelling Expense
149,737
173,453
302,935
472,237
Evaluation expenses
88,928
450,015
509,566
711,318
Office and general costs
8,094
5,522
12,995
74,300
Interest expense
-
7
-
102
Professional fees
-
50,210
-
63,682
Stock-based Compensation
-
1,125,600
-
1,125,600
Foreign exchange
39,540
28,580
(15,896)
46,966
Write offs and Adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
Value added tax (recovered)
expensed (note 4)
-
-
-
-
-
Asset Retirement Obligation
-
-
1,584
-
Total operating expenses
317,945
2,109,940
1,037,187
3,865,506
Operating loss before income taxes
---
2,102,675
---
3,840,704
Provision for income taxes
---
---
---
---
Net loss
268,560
2,102,675
961,985
3,840,704
Other Comprehensive Loss:
Foreign exchange gain on net
investment in a foreign operation
10,168
(2,845)
(23,178)
21,453
Currency translation differences
12,650
(45,775)
(16,095)
(17,696)
Comprehensive loss
291,378
2,054,055
922,712
3,844,461
Basic and diluted loss per common
share (note 9)
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.04
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding
during the year - basic and diluted
112,881,150
109,192,201
111,381,150
102,591,400
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
- 3 -
CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION
(Formerly Santa Rosa Silver Mining Corp.)
Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the periods ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian dollars
Number
Share
Warrants
Options
Contributed
Accumulated
Accumulated
Total
Of Shares
Capital
Reserve
Surplus
OCI
Deficit
Balance at December 31, 2020
90,251,150
$11,009,383
$1,170,516
$0
$1,300,058
($82,009)
($12,657,633)
$740,315
Net loss for the period
---
---
---
---
---
---
(3,840,704)
(3,840,704)
Private placements
18,000,000
2,260,800
2,239,200
---
---
---
---
4,500,000
Share issuance cost
---
(23,900)
---
---
---
---
---
(23,900)
Exercise of warrants
985,000
282,572
(125,086)
---
---
---
---
157,486
Expiry of warrants
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
Issuance of options
---
---
---
1,125,600
---
---
---
1,125,600
Foreign exchange gain on net investment in a foreign operation
---
---
---
---
---
21,453
---
21,453
Cumulative translation adjustment
---
---
---
---
---
(17,696)
---
(17,696)
Balance at June 30, 2021
109,236,150
$13,528,855
$3,284,630
$1,125,600
$1,300,058
$(78,252)
$(16,498,337)
$2,662,554
Private placements
---
109,909
(109,909)
---
---
---
---
---
Share issue cost
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
Exercise of warrants
645,000
76,094
22,905
---
---
---
---
98,999
Issuance of options
---
---
---
240,600
---
---
---
240,600
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on net investment in a foreign
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
operation
Cumulative translation adjustment
---
---
---
---
---
(33,032)
---
(33,032)
Net loss for the year
---
---
---
---
---
---
(2,517,606)
(2,517,606)
Balance at December 31, 2021
109,881,150
$13,714,858
$3,197,626
$1,366,200
$1,300,058
(111,284)
($19,015,943)
$451,515
Private placements
3,000,000
403,650
46,350
---
---
---
---
450,000
Share Issuance Cost
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
Expiry of Warrants
---
---
(211,303)
---
211,303
---
---
---
Issuance of Options
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on net investment in a
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
foreign operation
---
---
---
---
---
(23,178)
---
(23,178)
Cumulative translation adjustment
---
---
---
---
---
(16,095)
---
(16,095)
Net loss for the year
---
---
---
---
---
---
(961,985)
(961,985)
Balance at June 30, 2022
112,881,150
$14,118,508
$3,032,673
$1,366,200
$1,511,361
($150,557)
($19,977,928)
$(99,743)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
- 4 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Canuc Resources Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 13:43:06 UTC.