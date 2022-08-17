Log in
    CDA   CA1389093040

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION

(CDA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:05 2022-08-16 pm EDT
0.0900 CAD   +5.88%
Canuc Resources : Second Financials

08/17/2022 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION

(FORMERLY SANTA ROSA SILVER MINING CORP.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Unaudited

June 30, 2022 and 2021

NOTICE TO READER

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Canuc Resources Corporation (formerly Santa Rosa Silver Mining Corp. and referred to as the "Company" or "Canuc") are the responsibility of management. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the balance sheet date. In the opinion of management, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances.

Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and (ii) the condensed interim consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the years presented by the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the audited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

AUDITOR'S INVOLVEMENT

MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, the external auditors of Canuc Resources Corporation., have not audited or performed review procedures applicable to auditor review of interim financial statements as at the end of the six-month periods June 30, 2022 and 2021.

(signed)

(signed)

"Christopher J. Berlet"

"Artie Hao Li"

Christopher J. Berlet

Artie Hao Li

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, Canada

August 12, 2022

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION

(Formerly Santa Rosa Silver Mining Corp.)

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian dollars

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

257,250

$

1,305,374

Receivables and prepaids

312,532

126,685

Total Current Assets

569,782

1,432,059

Property and equipment

(245)

-

Oil and gas properties and interests (note 8)

-

-

Total Assets

$

569,537

$

1,432,059

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

605,060

$

918,895

Lease Liability

-

-

Loans

-

-

Total Current Liabilities

605,060

918,895

Lease Liability

-

-

Decommissioning obligation (note 9)

64,220

61,649

Total Liabilities

$

669,280

980,544

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (note 10)

$

14,118,508

$

13,714,858

Warrants (note 11)

3,032,673

3,197,626

Options (note 12)

1,366,200

1,366,200

Contributed surplus

1,511,361

1,300,058

Accumulated and comprehensive income (loss)

(150,557)

(111,284)

Deficit

(19,977,928)

(19,015,943)

Total Equity

$

99,743

$

451,515

Total Equity and Liabilities

$

569,537

$

1,432,059

Going Concern (note 1)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Chris Berlet", Director

- 2 -

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION

(Formerly Santa Rosa Silver Mining Corp.)

Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the six month periods ended

Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian dollars

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Sales of Petroleum Products

Sales

$

104,862

40,525

161,090

72,210

Operating costs

(55,477)

(33,260)

(85,888)

(47,408)

Depletion

-

-

-

-

Gross Profit (loss)

49,385

7,265

75,202

24,802

Expenses

Management fees

(16,732)

146,985

144,980

450,500

Shareholder and investor relations

48,378

129,568

81,023

920,801

Travelling Expense

149,737

173,453

302,935

472,237

Evaluation expenses

88,928

450,015

509,566

711,318

Office and general costs

8,094

5,522

12,995

74,300

Interest expense

-

7

-

102

Professional fees

-

50,210

-

63,682

Stock-based Compensation

-

1,125,600

-

1,125,600

Foreign exchange

39,540

28,580

(15,896)

46,966

Write offs and Adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

Value added tax (recovered)

expensed (note 4)

-

-

-

-

-

Asset Retirement Obligation

-

-

1,584

-

Total operating expenses

317,945

2,109,940

1,037,187

3,865,506

Operating loss before income taxes

---

2,102,675

---

3,840,704

Provision for income taxes

---

---

---

---

Net loss

268,560

2,102,675

961,985

3,840,704

Other Comprehensive Loss:

Foreign exchange gain on net

investment in a foreign operation

10,168

(2,845)

(23,178)

21,453

Currency translation differences

12,650

(45,775)

(16,095)

(17,696)

Comprehensive loss

291,378

2,054,055

922,712

3,844,461

Basic and diluted loss per common

share (note 9)

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.04

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding

during the year - basic and diluted

112,881,150

109,192,201

111,381,150

102,591,400

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

- 3 -

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION

(Formerly Santa Rosa Silver Mining Corp.)

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the periods ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian dollars

Number

Share

Warrants

Options

Contributed

Accumulated

Accumulated

Total

Of Shares

Capital

Reserve

Surplus

OCI

Deficit

Balance at December 31, 2020

90,251,150

$11,009,383

$1,170,516

$0

$1,300,058

($82,009)

($12,657,633)

$740,315

Net loss for the period

---

---

---

---

---

---

(3,840,704)

(3,840,704)

Private placements

18,000,000

2,260,800

2,239,200

---

---

---

---

4,500,000

Share issuance cost

---

(23,900)

---

---

---

---

---

(23,900)

Exercise of warrants

985,000

282,572

(125,086)

---

---

---

---

157,486

Expiry of warrants

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

Issuance of options

---

---

---

1,125,600

---

---

---

1,125,600

Foreign exchange gain on net investment in a foreign operation

---

---

---

---

---

21,453

---

21,453

Cumulative translation adjustment

---

---

---

---

---

(17,696)

---

(17,696)

Balance at June 30, 2021

109,236,150

$13,528,855

$3,284,630

$1,125,600

$1,300,058

$(78,252)

$(16,498,337)

$2,662,554

Private placements

---

109,909

(109,909)

---

---

---

---

---

Share issue cost

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

Exercise of warrants

645,000

76,094

22,905

---

---

---

---

98,999

Issuance of options

---

---

---

240,600

---

---

---

240,600

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on net investment in a foreign

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

operation

Cumulative translation adjustment

---

---

---

---

---

(33,032)

---

(33,032)

Net loss for the year

---

---

---

---

---

---

(2,517,606)

(2,517,606)

Balance at December 31, 2021

109,881,150

$13,714,858

$3,197,626

$1,366,200

$1,300,058

(111,284)

($19,015,943)

$451,515

Private placements

3,000,000

403,650

46,350

---

---

---

---

450,000

Share Issuance Cost

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

Expiry of Warrants

---

---

(211,303)

---

211,303

---

---

---

Issuance of Options

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on net investment in a

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

foreign operation

---

---

---

---

---

(23,178)

---

(23,178)

Cumulative translation adjustment

---

---

---

---

---

(16,095)

---

(16,095)

Net loss for the year

---

---

---

---

---

---

(961,985)

(961,985)

Balance at June 30, 2022

112,881,150

$14,118,508

$3,032,673

$1,366,200

$1,511,361

($150,557)

($19,977,928)

$(99,743)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canuc Resources Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 13:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
