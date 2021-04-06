Log in
Canuc Resources : Announces Options Grant

04/06/2021 | 09:18am EDT
Canuc Announces Options Grant

April 6th, 2021

Canuc Resources Corporation ('Canuc' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: CDA) (OTCQB: CNUCF) is pleased to announce that the Company has granted, under its rolling stock option plan, 6,000,000 incentive stock options ('Options') to officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company. 3.5 M of these Options will vest immediately. The remaining 2.5 M Options will vest 12 months from today's date of issue (April 2nd, 2022).

The stock Options have an exercise price of $0.35 and a three-year term (expiring April 2nd, 2024).

Issuance of these Options is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Canuc

Canuc is a junior company focusing on the San Javier Silver-Gold Project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company generates cash flow from natural gas production at its MidTex Energy Project in Central West Texas, USA where Canuc has an interest in eight producing natural gas wells and has rights for further in field developments. Canuc also has exclusive rights, through a Partnership Agreement with Ioticiti Networks Inc., to sell Industrial IoT applications and infrastructure in the Provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada and in the State of Texas, USA.

For further information please contact:

Canuc Resources Corporation

(416) 525 - 6869

cberlet@canucresources.ca

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historicalfact, constitute 'forward-looking statements' and includes any information that addresses activities, events ordevelopments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including theCorporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', 'believe', 'hope', 'may' and similar expressions, as well as 'will', 'shall' and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Canuc Resources Corporation published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 13:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
