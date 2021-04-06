Canuc Resources : Announces Options Grant

April 6th, 2021

Canuc Resources Corporation ('Canuc' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: CDA) (OTCQB: CNUCF) is pleased to announce that the Company has granted, under its rolling stock option plan, 6,000,000 incentive stock options ('Options') to officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company. 3.5 M of these Options will vest immediately. The remaining 2.5 M Options will vest 12 months from today's date of issue (April 2nd, 2022).

The stock Options have an exercise price of $0.35 and a three-year term (expiring April 2nd, 2024).

Issuance of these Options is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Canuc

Canuc is a junior company focusing on the San Javier Silver-Gold Project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company generates cash flow from natural gas production at its MidTex Energy Project in Central West Texas, USA where Canuc has an interest in eight producing natural gas wells and has rights for further in field developments. Canuc also has exclusive rights, through a Partnership Agreement with Ioticiti Networks Inc., to sell Industrial IoT applications and infrastructure in the Provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada and in the State of Texas, USA.

