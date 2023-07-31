CanXGold Mining Corp. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The Companyâs projects include Boundary Falls, Greenwood Project, Kettle River Project, Iron Ridge Property and J&L Property. The Company owns a 100% interest to three mineral claims and the May Mac mine and related facilities. The property is adjacent to the May Mac claims and included in the Boundary Falls Project. The Company owns 100% of the Greenwood Precious Metals Project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood Mining Division, South Central British Columbia, Canada. Kettle River Project owns mineral and land properties in the Greenwood area. The Iron Ridge Property located near Creston, British Columbia. The J&L Property is located in the Revelstoke Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada.

Sector Diversified Mining