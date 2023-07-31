Canxgold Mining Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended May 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.641349 million compared to CAD 0.940886 million a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was CAD 1.32 million compared to CAD 1.9 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago.
Canxgold Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended May 31, 2023
Today at 05:54 pm
