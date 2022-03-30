CAP : CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

- 0
ANNUAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR
ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2021
Contents
Pages
Corporate Information 2
Financial Highlights 3
Report of the Directors
Corporate Governance Report
4 - 9 10 - 20
Report of the Statutory Audit Committee 21
Statement of Directors Responsibilities in Relation to the Financial Statements 22
Statement of Corporate Responsibility for the Financial Statements 23
Independent Auditors' Report
24 - 27
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 28
Statement of financial position 29
Statement of changes in equity 30
Statement of cash flows 31
Notes to the Financial Statements
Other National Disclosures
32 - 75
- Value Added Statement 76
- Five Year Financial Summary 77
Corporate Information
BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
Mrs. Awuneba Ajumogobia Chairperson (Independent
Non-Executive Director)Mrs Bolarin Okunowo
Amb. Kayode Garrick
Mrs. Muhibat Abbas Mrs. Udo Okonjo
Dr Vitus Ezinwa
Mr Folasope Aiyesimoju
Mr. David WrightManaging DirectorIndependent Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
Independent Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
Managing DirectorAppointed with effect from December 1, 2021.
Retiring at the AGM of June 16, 2022.
Appointed with effect from June 17, 2021
Appointed with effect from October 5, 2021
Retired with effect from November 30, 2021
COMPANY SECRETARY:
Ayomipo Wey
REGISTERED OFFICE:REGISTRATION NUMBER:
2, Adeniyi Jones Avenue P.M.B. 21072, Ikeja - Lagos Tel: 08159493070
E-mail:careline@capplc.com
RC 4551
WEBSITE:
www.capplc.com
AUDITOR:
REGISTRAR:
KPMG Professional Services
KPMG Tower, Bishop Aboyade Cole Street Victoria Island
Lagos
Africa Prudential Plc 220B, Ikorodu Road Palmgrove
Lagos.
TIN:
01331249-0001
Financial highlights
2021
2020
%
N'000
N'000
change
Revenue
14,207,818
8,876,191
60
Operating profit
1,554,632
1,557,260
0
Finance income
180,480
249,785
(28)
Profit before taxation
1,727,498
1,805,738
(4)
Taxation
(604,915)
33-45
(582,614)
(4)
Profit for the year
1,122,583
1,223,124
(8)
Total equity and liabilities
12,115,919
8,526,076
42
Additions to property, plant & equipment (PPE)
614,717
114,276
438
Depreciation on PPE
225,100
145,589
(55)
Cash and cash equivalents
2,571,991
5,748,369
(55)
Earnings per share (kobo) - Basic and diluted
151
175
(14)
Net asset per share (kobo) - Basic
559
535
4
Report of the Directors
The Directors have the pleasure in presenting their annual report to Members on the affairs of Chemical and Allied Products Plc ('the Company' or 'CAP Plc' or 'CAP'), together with the Audited Financial Statements and independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.
1 LEGAL FORM AND PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
Chemical and Allied Products Plc is a technological licensee of AkzoNobel Coatings International B.V. ("AkzoNobel"). CAP Plc evolved from the world-renowned British multinational, Imperial Chemical Industries PLC (ICI), which formalized its Nigerian operations in 1957 under ICI Exports Limited. In 1965, ICI Exports Limited changed its name to ICI Nigeria Limited and in 1968, it was subsumed by ICI Paints Limited. ICI changed its name to Chemical and Allied Products Limited (CAPL) in the spirit of indigenization and in 1991, CAP became a public Company. In 1992, ICI Nigeria Limited disposed-off its 40% shareholding in CAP when it sold 35.7% of its equity to UAC of Nigeria PLC ("UAC") and the rest to the Nigerian public. Currently, UAC holds 56.54% of CAP's shares.
CAP operates within the premium and standard segments of the Paints and Coatings market with flagship brands such as Dulux positioned in the premium segment, and Caplux and Sandtex in the standard segment. CAP also operates in the marine and protective coatings segment through distribution of the Hempel brand. The Company has the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification and the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management system certification. CAP is a signatory to the UN Global Compact (UNGC) initiative, raising the bar in human rights, labour standards, environment, and anti-corruption.
The Company pioneered the colour centre concept in Nigeria in 2005, which began a revolution in the Nigerian paint industry. Currently, the Company has One hundred and One (101) outlets across major cities in the country following the strategic merger with Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc ("Portland Paints") which became effective on July 1, 2021.
2 OPERATING RESULTS
The following is the summary of the performance of the Company for the year under review as compared with the previous year:
2021
2020
N'000
N'000
Turnover
14,207,818
8,876,191
Operating Expenses
(3,378,962)
(2,273,913)
Profit before taxation
1,727,498
1,805,738
Taxation
(604,915)
(582,614)
Profit after taxation
1,122,583
1,223,124
Retained earnings
3,028,137
3,375,554
DIVIDEND
The Directors are pleased to recommend to shareholders, a full year ordinary dividend of ₦1.25k per 50k share, representing a ₦985 million cash and/or shares distribution.
The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Company's Register of Members as at the close of business on June 1, 2022. The total dividend will be net of withholding tax.
The Directors are also recommending to shareholders for their approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, a right of election for qualifying shareholders to receive new ordinary shares in the Company instead of final dividend in cash. The election is required to be made on or before June 7, 2022. The reference share price for the purpose of determining the number of shares due to qualifying shareholders who elect for the share option will be a ten-day trading average of the Company's share price on the floor of the Nigeran Exchange, starting June 2, 2022.
Shareholders who do not send in an election for new shares will receive cash.
4 RECORD OF DIRECTORS' ATTENDANCE AT MEETINGS
Pursuant to Section 284 (2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, the records of Director's attendance at Board meetings during the year under review will be available for inspection at the Annual General Meeting.
5 BOARD CHANGES
RETIREMENT
Mr. David Wright retired from the Board of the Company as Managing Director on November 30, 2021. The Board was deeply appreciative of Mr. Wright for his hard work and valuable contributions to the growth of the Company. The NGX Regulation Limited, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Corporate Affairs Commission were duly notified of the retirement.
BOARD APPOINTMENT
During the period under review, the following appointments were made to the Board of the Company:
- Dr. Vitus Ezinwa as non-executive director with effect from June 17, 2021
- Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju as non-executive director with effect from October 5, 2021, and
- Mrs. Bolarin Okunowo as Managing Director of the Company effective December 1, 2021 following the retirement of Mr. David Wright on
November 30, 2021.
4