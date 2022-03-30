Log in
CAP : CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

03/30/2022
- 0

ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR

ENDED

The notes on pages 8 to 50 are an integral part of these financial statements.

31 DECEMBER 2021

Chemical and Allied Products Plc

Annual Report

For the year ended 31 December 2021

Contents

Pages

Corporate Information 2

Financial Highlights 3

Report of the Directors

Corporate Governance Report

4 - 9 10 - 20

Report of the Statutory Audit Committee 21

Statement of Directors Responsibilities in Relation to the Financial Statements 22

Statement of Corporate Responsibility for the Financial Statements 23

Independent Auditors' Report

24 - 27

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 28

Statement of financial position 29

Statement of changes in equity 30

Statement of cash flows 31

Notes to the Financial Statements

Other National Disclosures

32 - 75

- Value Added Statement 76

- Five Year Financial Summary 77

1

Chemical and Allied Products Plc

Annual Report

For the year ended 31 December 2021

Corporate Information

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Mrs. Awuneba Ajumogobia Chairperson (Independent

Non-Executive Director)Mrs Bolarin Okunowo

Amb. Kayode Garrick

Mrs. Muhibat Abbas Mrs. Udo Okonjo

Dr Vitus Ezinwa

Mr Folasope Aiyesimoju

Mr. David WrightManaging DirectorIndependent Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Independent Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Managing DirectorAppointed with effect from December 1, 2021.

Retiring at the AGM of June 16, 2022.

Appointed with effect from June 17, 2021

Appointed with effect from October 5, 2021

Retired with effect from November 30, 2021

COMPANY SECRETARY:

Ayomipo Wey

REGISTERED OFFICE:REGISTRATION NUMBER:

2, Adeniyi Jones Avenue P.M.B. 21072, Ikeja - Lagos Tel: 08159493070

E-mail:careline@capplc.com

RC 4551

WEBSITE:

www.capplc.com

AUDITOR:

REGISTRAR:

KPMG Professional Services

KPMG Tower, Bishop Aboyade Cole Street Victoria Island

Lagos

Africa Prudential Plc 220B, Ikorodu Road Palmgrove

Lagos.

TIN:

01331249-0001

2

Chemical and Allied Products Plc

Annual Report

For the year ended 31 December 2021

Financial highlights

2021

2020

%

N'000

N'000

change

Revenue

14,207,818

8,876,191

60

Operating profit

1,554,632

1,557,260

0

Finance income

180,480

249,785

(28)

Profit before taxation

1,727,498

1,805,738

(4)

Taxation

(604,915)

33-45

(582,614)

(4)

Profit for the year

1,122,583

1,223,124

(8)

Total equity and liabilities

12,115,919

8,526,076

42

Additions to property, plant & equipment (PPE)

614,717

114,276

438

Depreciation on PPE

225,100

145,589

(55)

Cash and cash equivalents

2,571,991

5,748,369

(55)

Earnings per share (kobo) - Basic and diluted

151

175

(14)

Net asset per share (kobo) - Basic

559

535

4

3

Chemical and Allied Products Plc

Annual Report

For the year ended 31 December 2021

Report of the Directors

The Directors have the pleasure in presenting their annual report to Members on the affairs of Chemical and Allied Products Plc ('the Company' or 'CAP Plc' or 'CAP'), together with the Audited Financial Statements and independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

1 LEGAL FORM AND PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

Chemical and Allied Products Plc is a technological licensee of AkzoNobel Coatings International B.V. ("AkzoNobel"). CAP Plc evolved from the world-renowned British multinational, Imperial Chemical Industries PLC (ICI), which formalized its Nigerian operations in 1957 under ICI Exports Limited. In 1965, ICI Exports Limited changed its name to ICI Nigeria Limited and in 1968, it was subsumed by ICI Paints Limited. ICI changed its name to Chemical and Allied Products Limited (CAPL) in the spirit of indigenization and in 1991, CAP became a public Company. In 1992, ICI Nigeria Limited disposed-off its 40% shareholding in CAP when it sold 35.7% of its equity to UAC of Nigeria PLC ("UAC") and the rest to the Nigerian public. Currently, UAC holds 56.54% of CAP's shares.

CAP operates within the premium and standard segments of the Paints and Coatings market with flagship brands such as Dulux positioned in the premium segment, and Caplux and Sandtex in the standard segment. CAP also operates in the marine and protective coatings segment through distribution of the Hempel brand. The Company has the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification and the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management system certification. CAP is a signatory to the UN Global Compact (UNGC) initiative, raising the bar in human rights, labour standards, environment, and anti-corruption.

The Company pioneered the colour centre concept in Nigeria in 2005, which began a revolution in the Nigerian paint industry. Currently, the Company has One hundred and One (101) outlets across major cities in the country following the strategic merger with Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc ("Portland Paints") which became effective on July 1, 2021.

2 OPERATING RESULTS

The following is the summary of the performance of the Company for the year under review as compared with the previous year:

3

2021

2020

N'000

N'000

Turnover

14,207,818

8,876,191

Operating Expenses

(3,378,962)

(2,273,913)

Profit before taxation

1,727,498

1,805,738

Taxation

(604,915)

(582,614)

Profit after taxation

1,122,583

1,223,124

Retained earnings

3,028,137

3,375,554

DIVIDEND

The Directors are pleased to recommend to shareholders, a full year ordinary dividend of ₦1.25k per 50k share, representing a ₦985 million cash and/or shares distribution.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Company's Register of Members as at the close of business on June 1, 2022. The total dividend will be net of withholding tax.

The Directors are also recommending to shareholders for their approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, a right of election for qualifying shareholders to receive new ordinary shares in the Company instead of final dividend in cash. The election is required to be made on or before June 7, 2022. The reference share price for the purpose of determining the number of shares due to qualifying shareholders who elect for the share option will be a ten-day trading average of the Company's share price on the floor of the Nigeran Exchange, starting June 2, 2022.

Shareholders who do not send in an election for new shares will receive cash.

4 RECORD OF DIRECTORS' ATTENDANCE AT MEETINGS

Pursuant to Section 284 (2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, the records of Director's attendance at Board meetings during the year under review will be available for inspection at the Annual General Meeting.

5 BOARD CHANGES

RETIREMENT

Mr. David Wright retired from the Board of the Company as Managing Director on November 30, 2021. The Board was deeply appreciative of Mr. Wright for his hard work and valuable contributions to the growth of the Company. The NGX Regulation Limited, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Corporate Affairs Commission were duly notified of the retirement.

BOARD APPOINTMENT

During the period under review, the following appointments were made to the Board of the Company:

  • - Dr. Vitus Ezinwa as non-executive director with effect from June 17, 2021

  • - Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju as non-executive director with effect from October 5, 2021, and

  • - Mrs. Bolarin Okunowo as Managing Director of the Company effective December 1, 2021 following the retirement of Mr. David Wright on

November 30, 2021.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chemical and Allied Products èòc published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 16:44:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
