CAP : CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC-EARNINGS RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE Regulated information

Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021

Lagos, 31 March 2022 - Chemical and Allied Products Plc ("CAP" or the "Company"), Nigeria's leading paints and coatings company, announced its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Highlights

• Revenue 60% ahead of FY 2020 at N14.2 billion primarily driven by strong volume growth in key segments.

• Gross profit 22% higher than FY 2020 at N4.6 billion.

• Operating profit of N1.6 billion.

• Profit Before Tax of N1.7 billion.

• Total profit for the year of N1.1 billion.

• Earnings per share of 151 kobo.

• Proposed FY 2021 dividend of 125 kobo per share (₦985 million). Qualifying shareholders may elect to receive new ordinary shares in the company instead of the dividend in cash.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director, Bolarin Okunowo, stated:

"2021 was a significant year for our company, we recorded several key achievements despite the difficult operating environment.

• The merger with Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc was concluded on the 1st of July, solidifying CAP's position as the leading paints and coatings company in Nigeria.

• Significant revenue growth of 60% driven by strong demand for our resident products and the positive impact of the new additions to our portfolio following the merger.

• Opened 17 new retail stores, increasing our distribution network to 101 stores across Nigeria.

We experienced significant margin compression in the earlier part of 2021 due to raw material supply challenges coupled with sustained raw material inflation. We continue to face industry-wide supply chain disruptions and the pace of recovery in raw material availability as well as the moderation of raw material prices remain uncertain. We have proactively put in place measures to make our supply chain resilient and will continue to work closely with our suppliers to improve our sourcing capabilities and focus on production and operating efficiencies to protect margin. Going forward, our focus remains on creating shareholder value and we will continue to prioritise growth, scale, and efficiency gains to achieve this".

The Company is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has proposed a full year dividend of N985 million, which represents 125 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, for payment to shareholders. This will be subject to the appropriate withholding tax and the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The Directors are also recommending to shareholders for their approval at the AGM, a right of election to receive new ordinary shares in the Company instead of the full year dividend in cash. If approved, this right will give shareholders the option to either receive cash or ordinary shares in the Company.

Performance Highlights

In million ₦, unless otherwise stated FY 2021 FY 2020 YoY Revenue 14,208 8,876 60% Gross Profit 4,558 3,742 22% Gross Margin (% of Revenue) 32% 42% (1,008 bps) Other Operating Income 375 89 322% Impairment loss on trade and other receivables (37) (28) 28% Selling & Marketing expenses (988) (565) 75% Administrative expenses (2,355) (1,681) 40% Operating Expenses (3,342) (2,245) 49% Operating Expenses (% of Revenue) 24% 25% (177 bps) Operating Profit 1,555 1,557 (0.2%) Operating Margin (% of Revenue) 11% 18% (660 bps) Finance Income 180 250 (28%) Finance Cost (8) (1) 483% Net Finance Income 173 248 (30%) Profit Before Tax 1,727 1,806 (4%) Profit before Tax Margin (% of Revenue) 12% 20% (818 bps) Income Tax Expense (605) (583) (4%) Profit After Tax 1,123 1,223 (8%) Profit after Tax Margin (% of Revenue) 8% 14% (588 bps) Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Kobo) 151 175 (14%)

In million ₦, unless otherwise stated Dec-21 Dec-20 YoY Non-current Assets 1,599 864 85% Current Assets 10,275 7,652 34% Assets Held for Sale 242 10 2,308% Total Assets 12,116 8,526 42% Non-current Liabilities 174 166 5% Current Liabilities 7,532 4,616 63% Total Liabilities 7,706 4,781 61% Equity 4,410 3,745 18% Total Liabilities and Equity 12,116 8,526 42%

About CAP Plc

Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP) is a leading paints and coatings company in Nigeria with globally recognised brands such as Dulux, Sandtex, Caplux and Hempel. CAP manufactures and sells decorative paints and industrial coatings. CAP is the sole technological licensee of Akzo Nobel Coatings International B.V. and is the Nigerian representative of Hempel Paints South Africa (Pty) Limited. CAP pioneered the colour centre concept in Nigeria in 2005, which resulted in the evolution of the Nigerian paint industry. Today, CAP has 101 branded retail stores (Dulux Colour Centres, Sandtex Experience Centres and Dulux Colour Shops) across 31 states. CAP is a public company listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange. It is a subsidiary of UAC of Nigeria PLC which holds 56.54% of the company's shares. For more information visit https://www.capplc.com/

Disclaimer

This announcement contains or will contain forward-looking statements which reflect management's expectations regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expects", "intend" "estimate", "project", "target", "risks", "goals" and similar terms and phrases have been used to identify the forward- looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors or assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally. Chemical and Allied Products Plc cautions readers that several factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements. For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or factors, reference should be made to the Company's disclosure materials filed from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.