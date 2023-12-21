(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

LMS Capital PLC - London-based investment company - Buys Castle View Retirement Village in Windsor for GBP11.9 million, of which GBP6.0 million is being provided by LMS equity and the remaining GBP5.9 million by a loan from the existing lenders to the scheme. Explains Castle View is a purpose built retirement village, completed in 2018 and comprising 64 individual 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, of which 15 remain to be sold. Notes one of its objectives, as part of our real estate investment activity, has been to deploy capital in the retirement living sector which it believes offers the prospect of strong growth in the coming years. This investment provides a foundation for activity in the sector.

Equals Group PLC - London-based fintech payments group - Announces update further to the completion of the acquisition Oonex SA. States conditions for deferred payment have been met. Therefore, a further 1.0 million deferred consideration shares have now been allotted and issued. All shares issued as consideration for the acquisition are subject to a lock-in agreement for two years from completion.

Wentworth Resources PLC - Tanzania-focused natural gas production company - Says following the Court Sanction Hearing on December 19, the Court Order has been delivered to Registrar of Companies in Jersey. As such, the scheme has now become effective and the entire issued ordinary share capital of Wentworth is now owned by M&P. Admission to trading of Wentworth shares on AIM will be cancelled with effect from Thursday before the London Stock Exchange opens.

Zinnwald Lithium PLC - High Wycombe, England-based, Germany-focused lithium development company - Provides update regarding publication of revised Mineral Resource Estimate at its integrated Zinnwald Lithium Project (in Germany. Explains whilst the revised MRE is well advanced, further work is required before it can be finalised, and it is now expected to be published in the first quarter of 2024. Anticipates that the inclusion of Albite Granite mineralisation within the MRE will significantly increase the Zinnwald Lithium Project's Mineral Resource base, which should strengthen the company's potential operational and production capacity.

Holders Technology PLC - London-based company specialising in lighting components - Says further to the announcement of the Tender Offer on November 29, a total of around 2.0 million shares representing around 48% of the issued share capital were tendered under the offer as at the closing date. Shareholders can expect to receive the proceeds from the sale of the shares they have tendered, at 43 pence each, by January 5.

CAP-XX Ltd - Sydney-based company, which manufactures supercapacitors for portable electronic devices - Reports sales for the first half of the financial year ending June 30, 2024 are expected to be 35% ahead of the prior year. The increased sales were underpinned by strong product sales in an absence of licencing revenue in the period. Order intake for the first half was ahead of the prior year period by over 30%. Explains the strong operating performance follows the operational reorganisation of the sales team and a renewed focus on customer relationship management, together with the recommencement of a number of key projects. Looks forward to proceeding with its current product range, supported by a strong portfolio of current intellectual property, to focus on the key short-term actions to maximise sales and deliver profitability.

