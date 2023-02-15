Cap-XX launches 3V product targeting coin cell battery and IoT markets

(Alliance News) - Cap-XX Ltd on Wednesday launched a new supercapacitor as part of its strategy of ongoing product development activities to address developments in the energy storage devices market.

Cap-XX is a New South Wales, Australia-based company focused on the design and manufacture of thin, flat supercapacitors and energy management systems used in portable and small-scale electronic devices, and to an increasing extent, in larger applications such as automotive and renewable energy.

The company launched its MV750 ultra-thin 2.2mm prismatic 3V supercapacitor, designed to provide high performance for IoT, medical and other space-constrained and mission-critical electronic devices.

The supercapacitor can complement 3V coin cell primary batteries, replace bulky 3V cylindrical supercapacitors in space-constrained devices, or enable battery-less energy storage using energy harvesting, Cap-XX said.

It provides 23% more energy than a 2.7-volt supercapacitor in the same size package. Potential applications include battery-less remote wireless sensors, wireless HVAC sensors and actuators, asset tracking and RTC and memory backup power.

"We are delighted to be launching this new ultra-thin prismatic 3V supercapacitor, which can advance electronics sustainability by enabling micro energy harvesting applications and eliminating batteries or can complement the ubiquitous 3V coin cell batteries, thereby dramatically extending the battery life and functionality of the coin cell," said Chief Executive Officer Anthony Kongats.

The first samples have already been shipped to select customers and the product is now available for purchase from the CAP-XX on-line website store.

Cap-XX shares were trading 1.8% higher at 3.16 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

