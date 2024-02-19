Cap-XX Ltd - Sydney-based manufacturer of supercapacitors for portable electronic devices - Directors decide to take no further action with an appeal made, after the Delaware District Court, US ruled in favour of Maxwell Technologies Inc in a patent infringement case. It initially made the appeal in late January, but has now opted to drop the appeal. Says: "The decision follows the conclusion of a case review by CAP-XX with its lawyers, which considered the legal fees to present the appeal and the probability of success."

Current stock price: 0.63 pence, down 7.3% in London on Monday afternoon

12-month change: down 79%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

