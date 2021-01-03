Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Capcom Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9697   JP3218900003

CAPCOM CO., LTD.

(9697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/20 02:00:00 am EDT
3520.00 JPY   -2.63%
11:36aCAPCOM : Integrated Report2021_3/3
PU
11:36aCAPCOM : Integrated Report2021_1/3
PU
05/19CAPCOM : Notice of Convocation of the 43rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CAPCOM : Integrated Report2021_1/3

05/22/2022 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAPCOM INTEGRATED REPORT

2021

EXPANDING VALUE

Code Number: 9697

Create Financial and Non-Financial Value

Continuing to create ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial value

Achieving eight consecutive years

of increased operating income

The game industry is continuously changing, in step with the evolution of AI, communications, and other advanced technologies. At Capcom, we see these changes as an opportunity, and as a result of our efforts to strengthen our development structure and promote digitalization, the fiscal year ended March 2021 marks eight consecutive years of increased

operating income. Though we split our stock on April 1, 2018 and again on April 1, 2021 to improve its fluidity and expand our investor base, as our performance improves, our stock price also continues to rise steadily. We will continue to increase our corporate value (market capitalization) with sustainable business growth so that we can reward our stockholders' loyalty.

Market

Stock price

Operating

Stock split

1:2

capitalization

(yen)

Income

(billion yen)

(million yen)

April 31, 2021

Increasing Corporate Value

Stock split

961.6

1:2

billion yen

by Growing Income

March 31, 2018

337.6 billion yen

10% Each Year

April 31, 2021

3,550 yen

42,000

million yen

March 31, 2014

March 31, 2018

34,596

1,958 yen

4,985 yen

March 31, 2014

132.6

billion yen

22,827

16,037

18,144

12,029

13,650

10,299

10,582

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(plan)

(Years ended March 31)

01 CAPCOM INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

24,400 25,300 25,500

Providing smiles and moving hearts all across the globe

Since Capcom's founding in 1983, we have continued to move hearts and deliver smiles through the entertainment of games. In recent years, the spread of the internet, PCs, and smartphones has made it possible to enjoy games even without game consoles, while at home, and in any country or region around the world. Further, our game software sales volume has been increasing,

driven primarily by digital sales. We will continue to strive in our business activities in an effort to contribute to the improvement of quality of life for people throughout the world by provding high quality entertainment.

Total

Digital

units sold

units sold

(thousand units)

(thousand units)

Providing Games in Over 200 Countries and Regions Aiming for 100 Million Units

in Sales Volume per Year

32,000

thousand units

30,100

26,500

thousand units

23,150

19,400

20,550

17,500

15,300

13,000

15,000

12,900

9,000

4,800

5,000

6,100

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(plan)

(Years ended March 31)

CAPCOM INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 02

Corporate Philosophy

Capcom: Creator of entertainment culture that stimulates your senses

Our purpose is to be a creator of entertainment culture. Through development of highly creative software contents that excite people, stimulate their senses, and bring smiles to their faces we aim to offer an entirely

new level of game entertainment. Since Capcom's

establishment in 1983, we have leveraged our

strength in world-class development capabilities

to create a plethora of products. Game content is

an artistic product that fascinates people,

consisting of highly creative, multi-faceted

elements such as characters, stories, worlds

and music. This content can be deployed in a

variety of media while being used to support

the creation of a richer society. Going forward,

Capcom aims to become a company that

brings happiness to people and society

by offering the most entertaining

Contribute to

content in the world.

buildinga richer

society, making

smiles and moving hearts

across the globe

Work to build

Grow the player

equality and

eliminate poverty,

base worldwide

so games can be

enjoyed wholeheartedly

Continue to make and

Promote ESG

provide superior content

initiatives based on SDGs

Create stable revenue

CONTENTS

Value Creation Story

  1. Create Financial and Non-Financial Value
  1. Corporate Philosophy
  1. History of Value Creation
  1. Major Intellectual Properties (IP)
  1. Effectively Leveraging IP
  1. World Leading Development Capabilities
  2. Digital Strategy Performance
  3. ESG Highlights
  1. Value Creation Model
  1. Financial Highlights
  1. Business Segments Highlights
  1. Medium- to Long-Term Vision

Medium- to Long-Term Growth Strategy

25 CEO Commitment

35 The COO's Discussion of Growth Strategies

43 Financial Strategy According to the CFO

Latest Creative Report

47 The Head of Development Discusses Development Strategy

49 Monster Hunter Rise

53 Training Human Resources and Environmental Improvements

Foundation for Sustainable Growth (ESG)

  1. ESG Information
  2. Capcom and the Environment
  3. Society and Capcom
  1. Corporate Governance
  1. Directors
  1. Corporate Governance Structure and Initiatives
  1. Message from an External Director

Financial Analysis and Corporate Data

75 An Analysis of the Market and Capcom

77 11-Year Summary of Consolidated Financial Indicators

  1. Segment Information
  1. Stock Data
  2. Corporate Data

Editorial policy

Capcom's Integrated Report conveys initiatives aimed at improving corporate value over the medium- to long-term to all stakeholders. This report is issued with the intent of creating opportunities for further dialogue. Furthermore, we aim to express ideas in a simple and easily understood manner and visually represent important items to aid understanding. Details are available online.

Period and scope

This report reviews the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021). When necessary, it also includes references to fiscal periods before and after this timeframe. Unless otherwise indicated, the scope of data presented in this report is on a consolidated basis.

03 CAPCOM INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

Subject index for reference

External environment P19-20, P75

Senior management perspectives P25-34,P35-42,P43-46,P47-48 Growth strategy P23-24,P29-31,P35-42

Performance and financial condition P17-18,P21-22,P43-46,P77-83 Business details P05-22, P76, P79-83

Relationship with stakeholders P13-14,P57-62 Company and market analysis P19-22,P75-76World-class development capabilities P47-48,P49-52,P53-54

CAPCOM INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Capcom Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 15:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPCOM CO., LTD.
11:36aCAPCOM : Integrated Report2021_3/3
PU
11:36aCAPCOM : Integrated Report2021_1/3
PU
05/19CAPCOM : Notice of Convocation of the 43rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/19MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 19, 2022
05/18Saudi Arabia's wealth fund takes 5% Nintendo stake
RE
05/13Capcom Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 5,000,100 shares, representing 1.85% f..
CI
05/13Capcom Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
05/12UBS Adjusts Capcom's Price Target to 3,700 Yen From 3,400 Yen, Keeps at Bu
MT
04/25Game Developer -Fantastic Spring deals await until May 2nd!
AQ
04/13CAPCOM : Integrated Report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPCOM CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 112 B 879 M 879 M
Net income 2022 32 420 M 254 M 254 M
Net cash 2022 86 323 M 675 M 675 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 752 B 5 878 M 5 878 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,92x
EV / Sales 2023 5,28x
Nbr of Employees 3 152
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart CAPCOM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Capcom Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPCOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3 520,00 JPY
Average target price 3 559,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenzo Tsujimoto Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Haruhiro Tsujimoto Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kenkichi Nomura Chief Financial Officer, Director & Head-Corporate
Koji Yokota Managing Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Makoto Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPCOM CO., LTD.29.99%5 878
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.90%1 888 905
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-26.90%52 874
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.77%46 958
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-53.47%45 098
SEA LIMITED-64.39%44 589