CAPCOM : Integrated Report2021_1/3

Editorial policy

Capcom's Integrated Report conveys initiatives aimed at improving corporate value over the medium- to long-term to all stakeholders. This report is issued with the intent of creating opportunities for further dialogue. Furthermore, we aim to express ideas in a simple and easily understood manner and visually represent important items to aid understanding. Details are available online.

Period and scope

This report reviews the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021). When necessary, it also includes references to fiscal periods before and after this timeframe. Unless otherwise indicated, the scope of data presented in this report is on a consolidated basis.