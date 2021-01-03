CAPCOM : Integrated Report2021_1/3

Continuing to create ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial value
Achieving eight consecutive years
of increased operating income
The game industry is continuously changing, in step with the evolution of AI, communications, and other advanced technologies. At Capcom, we see these changes as an opportunity, and as a result of our efforts to strengthen our development structure and promote digitalization, the fiscal year ended March 2021 marks eight consecutive years of increased
operating income. Though we split our stock on April 1, 2018 and again on April 1, 2021 to improve its fluidity and expand our investor base, as our performance improves, our stock price also continues to rise steadily. We will continue to increase our corporate value (market capitalization) with sustainable business growth so that we can reward our stockholders' loyalty.
Market
Stock price
Operating
Stock split
1:2
capitalization
(yen)
Income
(billion yen)
(million yen)
April 31, 2021
Increasing Corporate Value
Stock split
961.6
1:2
billion yen
by Growing Income
March 31, 2018
337.6 billion yen
10% Each Year
April 31, 2021
3,550 yen
42,000
million yen
March 31, 2014
March 31, 2018
34,596
1,958 yen
4,985 yen
March 31, 2014
132.6
billion yen
22,827
16,037
18,144
12,029
13,650
10,299
10,582
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(plan)
(Years ended March 31)
24,40025,300 25,500
Providing smiles and moving hearts all across the globe
Since Capcom's founding in 1983, we have continued to move hearts and deliver smiles through the entertainment of games. In recent years, the spread of the internet, PCs, and smartphones has made it possible to enjoy games even without game consoles, while at home, and in any country or region around the world. Further, our game software sales volume has been increasing,
driven primarily by digital sales. We will continue to strive in our business activities in an effort to contribute to the improvement of quality of life for people throughout the world by provding high quality entertainment.
Total
Digital
units sold
units sold
(thousand units)
(thousand units)
Providing Games in Over 200 Countries and Regions Aiming for 100 Million Units
in Sales Volume per Year
32,000
thousand units
30,100
26,500
thousand units
23,150
19,400
20,550
17,500
15,300
13,000
15,000
12,900
9,000
4,800
5,000
6,100
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(plan)
(Years ended March 31)
Corporate Philosophy
Capcom: Creator of entertainment culture that stimulates your senses
Our purpose is to be a creator of entertainment culture. Through development of highly creative software contents that excite people, stimulate their senses, and bring smiles to their faces we aim to offer an entirely
new level of game entertainment. Since Capcom's
establishment in 1983, we have leveraged our
strength in world-class development capabilities
to create a plethora of products. Game content is
an artistic product that fascinates people,
consisting of highly creative, multi-faceted
elements such as characters, stories, worlds
and music. This content can be deployed in a
variety of media while being used to support
the creation of a richer society. Going forward,
Capcom aims to become a company that
brings happiness to people and society
by offering the most entertaining
Contribute to
content in the world.
buildinga richer
society, making
smiles and moving hearts
across the globe
Work to build
Grow the player
equality and
eliminate poverty,
base worldwide
so games can be
enjoyed wholeheartedly
Continue to make and
Promote ESG
provide superior content
initiatives based on SDGs
Create stable revenue
CONTENTS
Value Creation Story
Create Financial and Non-Financial Value
Corporate Philosophy
History of Value Creation
Major Intellectual Properties (IP)
Effectively Leveraging IP
World Leading Development Capabilities
Digital Strategy Performance
ESG Highlights
Value Creation Model
Financial Highlights
Business Segments Highlights
Medium- to Long-Term Vision
Medium- to Long-Term Growth Strategy
25 CEO Commitment
35 The COO's Discussion of Growth Strategies
43 Financial Strategy According to the CFO
Latest Creative Report
47 The Head of Development Discusses Development Strategy
49 Monster Hunter Rise
53 Training Human Resources and Environmental Improvements
Foundation for Sustainable Growth (ESG)
ESG Information
Capcom and the Environment
Society and Capcom
Corporate Governance
Directors
Corporate Governance Structure and Initiatives
Message from an External Director
Financial Analysis and Corporate Data
75 An Analysis of the Market and Capcom
77 11-Year Summary of Consolidated Financial Indicators
Segment Information
Stock Data
Corporate Data
Editorial policy
Capcom's Integrated Report conveys initiatives aimed at improving corporate value over the medium- to long-term to all stakeholders. This report is issued with the intent of creating opportunities for further dialogue. Furthermore, we aim to express ideas in a simple and easily understood manner and visually represent important items to aid understanding. Details are available online.
Period and scope
This report reviews the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021). When necessary, it also includes references to fiscal periods before and after this timeframe. Unless otherwise indicated, the scope of data presented in this report is on a consolidated basis.