CAPCOM : Integrated Report2021_3/3

08 Consolidated Statements of Income / Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
09 Consolidated Balance Sheets
11 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
13 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
CAPCOM CO., LTD. and its consolidated subsidiaries. Years ended March 31
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
For the Year (million yen)
Net sales
102,200
64,277
77,021
87,170
94,515
100,031
81,591
95,308
Operating income
10,299
10,582
12,029
13,650
16,037
18,144
22,827
34,596
Net income before income taxes
5,315
10,701
11,150
12,489
15,149
17,770
22,890
34,828
Net income attributable to owners
3,444
6,616
7,745
8,879
10,937
12,551
15,949
24,923
of the parent
Capital investment (Tangible fixed assets,
2,252
5,564
5,937
2,622
2,918
2,439
2,504
2,570
net of accumulated depreciation)
Depreciation and amortization
4,638
3,535
5,712
5,980
4,706
3,228
2,795
2,791
Capital expenditure
8,064
10,177
8,274
3,767
3,041
2,568
2,576
3,597
R&D investment costs
26,691
25,301
27,255
27,720
29,077
27,038
25,843
25,375
Promotional expenses
4,269
2,798
3,832
4,764
5,579
5,490
4,253
3,178
AtYear-End (million yen)
Total assets*1
96,611
100,773
113,057
118,897
124,829
123,407
143,466
163,712
Net assets
63,875
71,331
75,168
77,774
85,421
88,749
99,735
120,794
Work in progress for game software,
14,902
24,728
27,220
30,150
25,635
16,926
21,222
24,443
Online contents in progress
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash
(5,404)
1,879
431
(4,091)
22,201
6,464
6,667
4,371
equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
26,118
27,998
28,429
24,337
46,539
53,004
59,672
64,043
Interest-bearing debt
7,050
10,992
12,608
16,111
9,788
8,315
6,735
5,606
Net cash (100 million yen)
226
212
158
84
367
446
589
656
Profitability Indicators (%)
Cost-of-sales ratio
70.7
59.7
61.2
64.7
63.4
62.8
49.8
44.7
Operating margin
10.1
16.5
15.6
15.7
17.0
18.1
28.0
36.3
Ordinary margin
10.7
16.9
14.7
14.4
16.1
18.2
28.1
36.6
Return on sales
3.4
10.3
10.1
10.2
11.6
12.5
19.5
26.1
SG&A expenses ratio
19.3
24.0
23.1
19.6
19.7
19.1
22.2
19.0
Return on equity (ROE)
5.4
9.8
10.6
11.6
13.4
14.4
16.9
22.6
Return on total assets (ROA)
3.4
6.7
7.2
7.7
8.9
10.1
12.0
16.2
*1. Effective from the beginning of FY2018, Capcom has applied "Implementation Guidance on Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Guidance No. 28, February 16, 2018). Certain ﬁnancial information for the FY2018 has undergone retrospective application.
CAPCOM CO., LTD. and its consolidated subsidiaries. Years ended March 31
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Efﬁciency Indicators (times)
Total assets turnover
1.1
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.8
0.8
0.6
0.6
Sales-equity ratio
1.6
0.9
1.0
1.1
1.1
1.1
0.8
0.8
Receivables turnover
5.6
8.0
7.8
4.3
7.3
7.2
5.1
3.8
Accounts payable turnover
6.1
9.4
9.5
7.9
17.3
12.2
7.0
11.5
Inventory turnover
7.6
3.1
2.5
2.4
3.2
5.2
3.4
3.4
Fixed asset turnover ratio
3.4
1.8
2.1
2.6
3.2
3.1
2.4
2.6
Safety Indicators (%)
Net worth ratio
66.1
70.8
66.5
65.4
68.4
71.9
69.5
73.8
Current ratio
260.3
380.7
339.6
285.0
354.0
391.2
303.5
390.9
Quick ratio (Acid-test ratio)
187.3
233.1
171.4
149.1
220.0
288.5
227.6
295.6
Cash equivalent ratio
116.3
186.7
127.2
81.8
172.1
228.3
183.1
218.6
Fixed ratio
47.1
49.2
49.4
43.0
35.0
36.7
34.7
30.1
Debt-equity ratio
51.2
41.3
50.4
52.9
47.0
39.1
43.8
35.5
Interest coverage ratio (times)
136.8
50.2
36.5
22.8
337.2
249.3
302.5
201.6
Per Share Data (yen)
Net income (loss) per share*2, *4
30.56
58.84
68.87
80.18
99.89
115.45
149.41
116.74
Net assets per share*3, *5
567.96
634.28
688.43
710.32
780.18
831.37
934.28
565.78
Dividend Data
Dividend per share (yen)*6
40.0
40.0
40.0
50.0
60.0
35.0
45.0
71.0
Dividend payout ratio (%)
65.5
34.0
29.0
31.2
30.0
30.3
30.1
30.4
Dividend yield (%)
2.0
1.7
1.5
2.3
2.6
1.4
1.3
1.0
Stock Information
Number of outstanding shares (shares)*6, *7
67,723,244
67,723,244
67,723,244
67,723,244
67,723,244
135,446,488
135,446,488
135,446,488
Price-earnings ratio (times)
32.0
20.3
19.9
13.5
23.0
21.5
22.7
30.8
Shareholdings held by foreign investors (%)
37.29
36.87
39.35
31.19
35.01
36.83
35.14
38.24
*2. On April 1, 2018, the stock was split on a basis of two shares for every share of common stock held. Accordingly, net income per share has been calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2014.
*3. On April 1, 2018, the stock was split on a basis of two shares for every share of common stock held. Accordingly, net assets per share has been calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2014.
*4. With an effective date of April 1, 2021, Capcom split its common stock at a ratio of 1:2. Accordingly, net income per share has been calculated assuming that the stock split took place on of April 1, 2020.
*5. With an effective date of April 1, 2021, Capcom split its common stock at a ratio of 1:2. Accordingly, net assets per share has been calculated assuming that the stock split took place on of April 1, 2020.
*6. On April 1, 2018, the stock was split on a basis of two shares for every share of common stock held by resolution of the Board of Directors at the meeting held on March 6, 2018.
*7. The Articles of Incorporation have partially been amended following a stock split (effective date: April 1, 2021). Due to this stock split, the total number of issued shares has been increased to 270,892,976 shares.
CAPCOM CO., LTD. and its consolidated subsidiaries. Years ended March 31
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Digital Contents
Net sales (million yen)
65,824
45,351
52,577
58,704
74,141
82,982
59,942
75,300
Consumer (100 million yen)
530
352
421
492
652
769
555
688
Package (100 million yen)
433
262
312
337
383
359
129
208
Digital Download Contents (DLC)
97
90
109
155
269
410
426
480
(100 million yen)
Mobile Contents (100 million yen)
65
41
33
38
41
23
44
65
PC Other (100 million yen)*1
63
60
71
57
48
37
-
-
Operating income (million yen)
4,489
10,208
12,167
11,096
19,103
23,315
24,161
37,002
Operating margins (%)
6.8
22.5
23.1
18.9
25.8
28.1
40.3
49.1
Assets (million yen)
35,708
50,053
57,275
66,691
61,641
54,109
53,117
73,551
Return on total assets (ROA) (%)
12.6
20.4
21.2
16.6
31.0
43.1
45.5
50.3
Arcade Operations
Net sales (million yen)
10,620
9,241
9,056
9,525
10,231
11,050
12,096
9,871
Operating income (million yen)
1,617
940
699
752
879
1,096
1,211
149
Operating margins (%)
15.2
10.2
7.7
7.9
8.6
9.9
10.0
1.5
Assets (million yen)
6,657
6,315
6,574
6,988
7,471
7,730
7,624
7,709
Return on total assets (ROA) (%)
24.3
14.9
10.6
10.8
11.8
14.2
15.9
1.9
Amusement Equipments
Net sales (million yen)
23,160
7,540
13,343
16,856
7,803
3,422
6,533
7,090
Operating income (million yen)
7,131
2,736
2,812
5,106
(764)
(2,668)
2,085
2,407
Operating margins (%)
30.8
36.3
21.1
30.3
-
-
31.9
33.9
Assets (million yen)
20,083
8,760
12,314
16,169
10,002
6,420
13,100
6,346
Return on total assets (ROA) (%)
35.5
31.2
22.8
31.6
-
-
15.9
37.9
Other Businesses
Net sales (million yen)
2,594
2,144
2,043
2,083
2,338
2,575
3,018
3,045
Operating income (million yen)
1,001
661
511
969
1,126
811
544
987
Operating margins (%)
38.6
30.8
25.0
46.5
48.2
31.5
18.0
32.4
Assets (million yen)
4,331
6,534
4,926
4,718
3,600
617
554
1,420
Return on total assets (ROA) (%)
23.1
10.1
10.4
20.5
31.3
131.4
98.2
69.5
*1. The PC Others sub-segment has been merged with Consumer as of FY3/20
(Year)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(Estimate)
Consumer Market (100 million USD)*2
Package
129
124
109
112
109
134
126
138
Digital Download Contents (DLC)
87
93
103
132
190
217
303
380
Total
216
217
212
244
299
351
429
518
Mobile Contents Market (100 million USD)*2
North America
54
66
100
113
175
219
302
332
Europe
35
44
47
60
87
107
144
173
Asia
116
229
276
354
421
510
647
701
Other
19
48
61
66
69
83
116
151
Total
225
390
485
594
753
920
1,211
1,359
PC Online Market (100 million USD)*2
North America
61
58
70
77
90
68
93
93
Europe
66
57
62
77
90
84
86
93
Asia
91
106
138
186
195
189
184
185
Other
28
28
38
43
39
42
56
62
Total
247
251
310
384
416
384
422
434
(Years ended March 31)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Arcade Operations Market (100 million yen)*3
Market size
4,564
4,222
4,338
4,620
4,859
5,201
5,408
-
Number of Amusement Arcades
16,069
15,611
14,862
14,154
13,103
12,167
12,212
-
(by number of machines) (stores)
Over 101 machines
6,535
5,698
5,603
5,263
4,879
3,640
5,354
-
51-100 machines
2,084
1,990
1,932
1,817
1,670
795
1,172
-
Below 50 machines
7,450
7,923
7,327
7,074
6,554
7,732
5,687
-
Gaming Machines Market (100 million yen)*4
Pachinko
6,571
6,524
6,130
5,258
5,157
5,046
3,450
-
Pachislo
4,774
4,274
3,697
3,576
2,434
1,685
2,197
-
Total
11,345
10,798
9,827
8,834
7,591
6,731
5,647
-
*2. Source: International Development Group
*3. Source: JAMMA "Survey on the Amusement Industry"
*4. Source: Manufacturer sales base complied by Capcom using Pachinko Maker Trends (2019, 2020); Yano Research Institute Ltd.
