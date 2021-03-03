Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Capcom Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9697   JP3218900003

CAPCOM CO., LTD.

(9697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/20 02:00:00 am EDT
3520.00 JPY   -2.63%
CAPCOM : Integrated Report2021_3/3

05/22/2022 | 11:36am EDT
FACTBOOK 2021

Code Number 9697

I N D E X

01 Financial Index

  1. Segment Information
  2. Market Information
  3. Software Shipments
  4. Game Series Sales
  5. ESG Data

08 Consolidated Statements of Income / Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

09 Consolidated Balance Sheets

11 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

13 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

Financial Index

CAPCOM CO., LTD. and its consolidated subsidiaries. Years ended March 31

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

For the Year (million yen)

Net sales

102,200

64,277

77,021

87,170

94,515

100,031

81,591

95,308

Operating income

10,299

10,582

12,029

13,650

16,037

18,144

22,827

34,596

Net income before income taxes

5,315

10,701

11,150

12,489

15,149

17,770

22,890

34,828

Net income attributable to owners

3,444

6,616

7,745

8,879

10,937

12,551

15,949

24,923

of the parent

Capital investment (Tangible fixed assets,

2,252

5,564

5,937

2,622

2,918

2,439

2,504

2,570

net of accumulated depreciation)

Depreciation and amortization

4,638

3,535

5,712

5,980

4,706

3,228

2,795

2,791

Capital expenditure

8,064

10,177

8,274

3,767

3,041

2,568

2,576

3,597

R&D investment costs

26,691

25,301

27,255

27,720

29,077

27,038

25,843

25,375

Promotional expenses

4,269

2,798

3,832

4,764

5,579

5,490

4,253

3,178

At Year-End (million yen)

Total assets*1

96,611

100,773

113,057

118,897

124,829

123,407

143,466

163,712

Net assets

63,875

71,331

75,168

77,774

85,421

88,749

99,735

120,794

Work in progress for game software,

14,902

24,728

27,220

30,150

25,635

16,926

21,222

24,443

Online contents in progress

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

(5,404)

1,879

431

(4,091)

22,201

6,464

6,667

4,371

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

26,118

27,998

28,429

24,337

46,539

53,004

59,672

64,043

Interest-bearing debt

7,050

10,992

12,608

16,111

9,788

8,315

6,735

5,606

Net cash (100 million yen)

226

212

158

84

367

446

589

656

Profitability Indicators (%)

Cost-of-sales ratio

70.7

59.7

61.2

64.7

63.4

62.8

49.8

44.7

Operating margin

10.1

16.5

15.6

15.7

17.0

18.1

28.0

36.3

Ordinary margin

10.7

16.9

14.7

14.4

16.1

18.2

28.1

36.6

Return on sales

3.4

10.3

10.1

10.2

11.6

12.5

19.5

26.1

SG&A expenses ratio

19.3

24.0

23.1

19.6

19.7

19.1

22.2

19.0

Return on equity (ROE)

5.4

9.8

10.6

11.6

13.4

14.4

16.9

22.6

Return on total assets (ROA)

3.4

6.7

7.2

7.7

8.9

10.1

12.0

16.2

*1. Effective from the beginning of FY2018, Capcom has applied "Implementation Guidance on Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Guidance No. 28, February 16, 2018). Certain ﬁnancial information for the FY2018 has undergone retrospective application.

01 CAPCOM FACT BOOK 2021

CAPCOM CO., LTD. and its consolidated subsidiaries. Years ended March 31

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Efﬁciency Indicators (times)

Total assets turnover

1.1

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.8

0.6

0.6

Sales-equity ratio

1.6

0.9

1.0

1.1

1.1

1.1

0.8

0.8

Receivables turnover

5.6

8.0

7.8

4.3

7.3

7.2

5.1

3.8

Accounts payable turnover

6.1

9.4

9.5

7.9

17.3

12.2

7.0

11.5

Inventory turnover

7.6

3.1

2.5

2.4

3.2

5.2

3.4

3.4

Fixed asset turnover ratio

3.4

1.8

2.1

2.6

3.2

3.1

2.4

2.6

Safety Indicators (%)

Net worth ratio

66.1

70.8

66.5

65.4

68.4

71.9

69.5

73.8

Current ratio

260.3

380.7

339.6

285.0

354.0

391.2

303.5

390.9

Quick ratio (Acid-test ratio)

187.3

233.1

171.4

149.1

220.0

288.5

227.6

295.6

Cash equivalent ratio

116.3

186.7

127.2

81.8

172.1

228.3

183.1

218.6

Fixed ratio

47.1

49.2

49.4

43.0

35.0

36.7

34.7

30.1

Debt-equity ratio

51.2

41.3

50.4

52.9

47.0

39.1

43.8

35.5

Interest coverage ratio (times)

136.8

50.2

36.5

22.8

337.2

249.3

302.5

201.6

Per Share Data (yen)

Net income (loss) per share*2, *4

30.56

58.84

68.87

80.18

99.89

115.45

149.41

116.74

Net assets per share*3, *5

567.96

634.28

688.43

710.32

780.18

831.37

934.28

565.78

Dividend Data

Dividend per share (yen)*6

40.0

40.0

40.0

50.0

60.0

35.0

45.0

71.0

Dividend payout ratio (%)

65.5

34.0

29.0

31.2

30.0

30.3

30.1

30.4

Dividend yield (%)

2.0

1.7

1.5

2.3

2.6

1.4

1.3

1.0

Stock Information

Number of outstanding shares (shares)*6, *7

67,723,244

67,723,244

67,723,244

67,723,244

67,723,244

135,446,488

135,446,488

135,446,488

Price-earnings ratio (times)

32.0

20.3

19.9

13.5

23.0

21.5

22.7

30.8

Shareholdings held by foreign investors (%)

37.29

36.87

39.35

31.19

35.01

36.83

35.14

38.24

*2. On April 1, 2018, the stock was split on a basis of two shares for every share of common stock held. Accordingly, net income per share has been calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2014.

*3. On April 1, 2018, the stock was split on a basis of two shares for every share of common stock held. Accordingly, net assets per share has been calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2014.

*4. With an effective date of April 1, 2021, Capcom split its common stock at a ratio of 1:2. Accordingly, net income per share has been calculated assuming that the stock split took place on of April 1, 2020.

*5. With an effective date of April 1, 2021, Capcom split its common stock at a ratio of 1:2. Accordingly, net assets per share has been calculated assuming that the stock split took place on of April 1, 2020.

*6. On April 1, 2018, the stock was split on a basis of two shares for every share of common stock held by resolution of the Board of Directors at the meeting held on March 6, 2018.

*7. The Articles of Incorporation have partially been amended following a stock split (effective date: April 1, 2021). Due to this stock split, the total number of issued shares has been increased to 270,892,976 shares.

CAPCOM FACT BOOK 2021 02

Segment Information

CAPCOM CO., LTD. and its consolidated subsidiaries. Years ended March 31

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Digital Contents

Net sales (million yen)

65,824

45,351

52,577

58,704

74,141

82,982

59,942

75,300

Consumer (100 million yen)

530

352

421

492

652

769

555

688

Package (100 million yen)

433

262

312

337

383

359

129

208

Digital Download Contents (DLC)

97

90

109

155

269

410

426

480

(100 million yen)

Mobile Contents (100 million yen)

65

41

33

38

41

23

44

65

PC Other (100 million yen)*1

63

60

71

57

48

37

-

-

Operating income (million yen)

4,489

10,208

12,167

11,096

19,103

23,315

24,161

37,002

Operating margins (%)

6.8

22.5

23.1

18.9

25.8

28.1

40.3

49.1

Assets (million yen)

35,708

50,053

57,275

66,691

61,641

54,109

53,117

73,551

Return on total assets (ROA) (%)

12.6

20.4

21.2

16.6

31.0

43.1

45.5

50.3

Arcade Operations

Net sales (million yen)

10,620

9,241

9,056

9,525

10,231

11,050

12,096

9,871

Operating income (million yen)

1,617

940

699

752

879

1,096

1,211

149

Operating margins (%)

15.2

10.2

7.7

7.9

8.6

9.9

10.0

1.5

Assets (million yen)

6,657

6,315

6,574

6,988

7,471

7,730

7,624

7,709

Return on total assets (ROA) (%)

24.3

14.9

10.6

10.8

11.8

14.2

15.9

1.9

Amusement Equipments

Net sales (million yen)

23,160

7,540

13,343

16,856

7,803

3,422

6,533

7,090

Operating income (million yen)

7,131

2,736

2,812

5,106

(764)

(2,668)

2,085

2,407

Operating margins (%)

30.8

36.3

21.1

30.3

-

-

31.9

33.9

Assets (million yen)

20,083

8,760

12,314

16,169

10,002

6,420

13,100

6,346

Return on total assets (ROA) (%)

35.5

31.2

22.8

31.6

-

-

15.9

37.9

Other Businesses

Net sales (million yen)

2,594

2,144

2,043

2,083

2,338

2,575

3,018

3,045

Operating income (million yen)

1,001

661

511

969

1,126

811

544

987

Operating margins (%)

38.6

30.8

25.0

46.5

48.2

31.5

18.0

32.4

Assets (million yen)

4,331

6,534

4,926

4,718

3,600

617

554

1,420

Return on total assets (ROA) (%)

23.1

10.1

10.4

20.5

31.3

131.4

98.2

69.5

*1. The PC Others sub-segment has been merged with Consumer as of FY3/20

03 CAPCOM FACT BOOK 2021

Market Information

(Year)

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(Estimate)

Consumer Market (100 million USD)*2

Package

129

124

109

112

109

134

126

138

Digital Download Contents (DLC)

87

93

103

132

190

217

303

380

Total

216

217

212

244

299

351

429

518

Mobile Contents Market (100 million USD)*2

North America

54

66

100

113

175

219

302

332

Europe

35

44

47

60

87

107

144

173

Asia

116

229

276

354

421

510

647

701

Other

19

48

61

66

69

83

116

151

Total

225

390

485

594

753

920

1,211

1,359

PC Online Market (100 million USD)*2

North America

61

58

70

77

90

68

93

93

Europe

66

57

62

77

90

84

86

93

Asia

91

106

138

186

195

189

184

185

Other

28

28

38

43

39

42

56

62

Total

247

251

310

384

416

384

422

434

(Years ended March 31)

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Arcade Operations Market (100 million yen)*3

Market size

4,564

4,222

4,338

4,620

4,859

5,201

5,408

-

Number of Amusement Arcades

16,069

15,611

14,862

14,154

13,103

12,167

12,212

-

(by number of machines) (stores)

Over 101 machines

6,535

5,698

5,603

5,263

4,879

3,640

5,354

-

51-100 machines

2,084

1,990

1,932

1,817

1,670

795

1,172

-

Below 50 machines

7,450

7,923

7,327

7,074

6,554

7,732

5,687

-

Gaming Machines Market (100 million yen)*4

Pachinko

6,571

6,524

6,130

5,258

5,157

5,046

3,450

-

Pachislo

4,774

4,274

3,697

3,576

2,434

1,685

2,197

-

Total

11,345

10,798

9,827

8,834

7,591

6,731

5,647

-

*2. Source: International Development Group

*3. Source: JAMMA "Survey on the Amusement Industry"

*4. Source: Manufacturer sales base complied by Capcom using Pachinko Maker Trends (2019, 2020); Yano Research Institute Ltd.

CAPCOM FACT BOOK 2021 04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Capcom Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 15:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
