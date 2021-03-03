CAPCOM : Integrated Report2021_3/3

CAPCOM CO., LTD. and its consolidated subsidiaries. Years ended March 31

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Efﬁciency Indicators (times) Total assets turnover 1.1 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.6 0.6 Sales-equity ratio 1.6 0.9 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.1 0.8 0.8 Receivables turnover 5.6 8.0 7.8 4.3 7.3 7.2 5.1 3.8 Accounts payable turnover 6.1 9.4 9.5 7.9 17.3 12.2 7.0 11.5 Inventory turnover 7.6 3.1 2.5 2.4 3.2 5.2 3.4 3.4 Fixed asset turnover ratio 3.4 1.8 2.1 2.6 3.2 3.1 2.4 2.6 Safety Indicators (%) Net worth ratio 66.1 70.8 66.5 65.4 68.4 71.9 69.5 73.8 Current ratio 260.3 380.7 339.6 285.0 354.0 391.2 303.5 390.9 Quick ratio (Acid-test ratio) 187.3 233.1 171.4 149.1 220.0 288.5 227.6 295.6 Cash equivalent ratio 116.3 186.7 127.2 81.8 172.1 228.3 183.1 218.6 Fixed ratio 47.1 49.2 49.4 43.0 35.0 36.7 34.7 30.1 Debt-equity ratio 51.2 41.3 50.4 52.9 47.0 39.1 43.8 35.5 Interest coverage ratio (times) 136.8 50.2 36.5 22.8 337.2 249.3 302.5 201.6 Per Share Data (yen) Net income (loss) per share*2, *4 30.56 58.84 68.87 80.18 99.89 115.45 149.41 116.74 Net assets per share*3, *5 567.96 634.28 688.43 710.32 780.18 831.37 934.28 565.78 Dividend Data Dividend per share (yen)*6 40.0 40.0 40.0 50.0 60.0 35.0 45.0 71.0 Dividend payout ratio (%) 65.5 34.0 29.0 31.2 30.0 30.3 30.1 30.4 Dividend yield (%) 2.0 1.7 1.5 2.3 2.6 1.4 1.3 1.0 Stock Information Number of outstanding shares (shares)*6, *7 67,723,244 67,723,244 67,723,244 67,723,244 67,723,244 135,446,488 135,446,488 135,446,488 Price-earnings ratio (times) 32.0 20.3 19.9 13.5 23.0 21.5 22.7 30.8 Shareholdings held by foreign investors (%) 37.29 36.87 39.35 31.19 35.01 36.83 35.14 38.24

*2. On April 1, 2018, the stock was split on a basis of two shares for every share of common stock held. Accordingly, net income per share has been calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2014.

*4. With an effective date of April 1, 2021, Capcom split its common stock at a ratio of 1:2. Accordingly, net income per share has been calculated assuming that the stock split took place on of April 1, 2020.

*6. On April 1, 2018, the stock was split on a basis of two shares for every share of common stock held by resolution of the Board of Directors at the meeting held on March 6, 2018.

*7. The Articles of Incorporation have partially been amended following a stock split (effective date: April 1, 2021). Due to this stock split, the total number of issued shares has been increased to 270,892,976 shares.