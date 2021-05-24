CAPCOM : Integrated Report2020

Corporate Philosophy

Capcom:

Creator of

entertainment

culture that

stimulates

your senses

Our principle is to be a creator of entertainment culture.

Through development of highly creative software contents that excite people, stimulate their senses,

and bring smiles to their faces we aim to offer an entirely new level of game entertainment.

Since Capcom's establishment in 1983,

we have leveraged our strength in world-class development capabilities to create a plethora of products.

Game content is an artistic product that fascinates people,

consisting of highly creative, multi-faceted elements such as characters, stories, worlds and music.

This content can be deployed in a variety of media while being used to support the creation of a richer society.

Going forward, Capcom aims to become a company that brings happiness to people and society

by offering the most entertaining content in the world.