CAPCOM : Integrated Report2020

Continuing to create ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial value
Achieving seven consecutive years of increased operating income
In the constantly evolving game industry, Capcom sees change as opportunity, and as a result of the progress we have made with business reforms such as strengthening digital sales and switching to in-house production, the fiscal year ended March 2020 marks seven years of consecutive increased operating income. Our stock price has also risen as our performance
improves, even following the stock split we conducted on April 1, 2018 in order to improve the liquidity of our stock and expand our investor base, and it now exceeds the level it was at prior to the split, reaching a record high. We will continue to increase our corporate value (market capitalization) with sustainable business growth so that we can reward our stockholders' loyalty.
Market
Stock price
Operating
Stock split
August 31, 2020
696.2 billion yen
capitalization
(yen)
Income
1:2
(billion yen)
(million yen)
March 31, 2018
4,985 yen
August 31, 2020
5,140 yen
March 31, 2013
25,500
1,476 yen
million yen
March 31, 2018
22,827
337.6 billion yen
March 31, 2013
18,144
99.9 billion yen
16,037
13,650
10,299
10,582
12,029
10,151
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(plan)
(Years ended March 31)
01 CAPCOM INTEGRATED REPORT 2020
Providing smiles and moving hearts all across the globe
Since Capcom's founding in 1983, we have continued to move hearts and deliver smiles through the entertainment of games. In recent years, the spread of the internet, PCs, and smartphones has made it possible to enjoy games even without game consoles, while at home, and anywhere around the world. As a result, Capcom's game software distribution volume, and more
specifically, digital sales have increased significantly. We aim to continue providing even more game software to an even greater extent of the world's countries and regions in order to bring smiles to as many people around the globe as possible.
Total
Digital
28,000
units sold
units sold
thousand units
(thousand units)
(thousand units)
25,300
25,500
24,400
23,500
thousand units
19,400
20,550
16,700
17,500
15,000
15,300
13,000
12,900
9,000
4,800
5,000
6,100
2,700
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(plan)
(Years ended March 31)
CAPCOM INTEGRATED REPORT 2020 02
CAPCOM INTEGRATED REPORT
2020
Value Creation Story
Medium- to Long-Term Growth Strategy
Latest Creative Report
Foundation for Sustainable Growth (ESG)
Financial
Analysis and
Corporate Data
History of Value Creation
Value Creation Model
Major Intellectual Properties (IP)
Effectively Leveraging IP
Financial Highlights
ESG Highlights
Business Segments Highlights
19 Risks and Opportunities / Medium- to Long-Term Vision
21 CEO Commitment
The COO's Discussion of Growth Strategies
Financial Strategy According to the CFO
43 The Head of Development Discusses Development Strategy
45 Resident Evil Village
ESG Information
Capcom and the Environment
Society and Capcom
57 Corporate Governance
57 Directors
59 Corporate Governance Structure and Initiatives
66 Message from a Member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee
An Analysis of the Market and Capcom
Market Analysis
71 11-Year Summary of Consolidated Financial Indicators
Performance and financial condition P13-14,P39-42,P71-77 Business details P07-08,P11-12,P17-18, P68, P73-77
Relationship with stakeholders P15-16,P49-56 Company and market analysis P19, P67-70World-class development capabilities P43-44,P45-48
Editorial policy
Capcom's Integrated Report conveys initiatives aimed at improving corporate value over the medium- to long-term to all stakeholders. This report is issued with the intent of creating opportunities for further dialogue. Furthermore, we aim to express ideas in a simple and easily understood manner and visually represent important items to aid understanding. Details are available online.
Period and scope
This report reviews the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019-March 31, 2020). When necessary, it also includes references to fiscal periods before and after this timeframe. Unless otherwise indicated, the scope of data presented in this report is on a consolidated basis.
03 CAPCOM INTEGRATED REPORT 2020
Corporate Philosophy
Capcom:
Creator of
entertainment
culture that
stimulates
your senses
Our principle is to be a creator of entertainment culture.
Through development of highly creative software contents that excite people, stimulate their senses,
and bring smiles to their faces we aim to offer an entirely new level of game entertainment.
Since Capcom's establishment in 1983,
we have leveraged our strength in world-class development capabilities to create a plethora of products.
Game content is an artistic product that fascinates people,
consisting of highly creative, multi-faceted elements such as characters, stories, worlds and music.
This content can be deployed in a variety of media while being used to support the creation of a richer society.
Going forward, Capcom aims to become a company that brings happiness to people and society
by offering the most entertaining content in the world.
CAPCOM INTEGRATED REPORT 2020 04
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.